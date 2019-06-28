KFC Finger Lickin' Good Deal
Jevon Carter #3 of Memphis Grizzlies handles the ball against the Portland Trail Blazers during the 2018 Las Vegas Summer League on July 16, 2018 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.
David Dow / NBAE via Getty Images

Memphis Grizzlies announce 2019 Salt Lake City Summer League Roster

Jevon Carter, Ivan Rabb and Yuta Watanabe Headline Grizzlies’ Salt Lake City Summer League Roster
by Memphis Grizzlies
Posted: Jun 28, 2019

The Memphis Grizzlies announced today that Jevon Carter, Ivan Rabb and Yuta Watanabe will headline the team’s 15-man roster at the 2019 Salt Lake City Summer League presented by the University of Utah Health and the Utah Sports Commission. The event will be held from July 1-3 at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. The Grizzlies’ full roster for the 2019 Salt Lake City Summer League is below.


2019 Salt Lake City Summer League Roster


No. Player Pos. Ht. Wt. Birthdate Pre-Draft Team Last Played Nationality NBA Yrs

19

Peyton Aldridge

F

6-8

225

11/10/1995

Davidson

Vanoli Cremona (Italy)

USA

R

27

Shaq Buchanan

G

6-3

190

1/30/1997

Murray State

Murray State (NCAA)

USA

R

3

Jevon Carter

G

6-2

200

9/14/1995

West Virginia

Memphis Grizzlies (NBA)

USA

1

36

Keenan Evans

G

6-3

190

8/23/1996

Texas Tech

Delaware Blue Coats (NBA G League)

USA

R

8

Dusty Hannahs

G

6-3

210

9/2/1993

Arkansas

Memphis Grizzlies (NBA)

USA

1

16

Tyler Harvey

G

6-4

185

7/17/1993

Eastern Washington

Memphis Hustle (NBA G League)

USA

R

29

Lyle Hexom

F

6-8

225

3/2/1995

Peru State

Peru State (NAIA)

USA

R

46

John Konchar

G

6-5

210

3/22/1996

Purdue Fort Wayne

Purdue Fort Wayne (NCAA)

USA

R

28

Ben Lawson

C

7-1

230

6/12/1995

Western Kentucky

Fukuoka Rizing (Japan)

UK

R

37

Paris Lee

G

6-0

185

4/20/1995

Illinois State

Port of Antwerp (Belgium)

USA

R

14

Doral Moore

C

7-1

280

1/21/1997

Wake Forest

Memphis Hustle (NBA G League)

USA

R

10

Ivan Rabb

F/C

6-10

220

2/4/1997

California

Memphis Grizzlies (NBA)

USA

2

26

Simi Shittu

F/C

6-10

240

11/7/1999

Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt (NCAA)

UK

R

4

Julian Washburn

F

6-8

210

12/18/1991

UTEP

Memphis Grizzlies (NBA)

USA

1

18

Yuta Watanabe

F

6-9

205

10/13/1994

George Washington

Memphis Grizzlies (NBA)

Japan

1

The Grizzlies will compete in three games while in Salt Lake City, tipping off against the Utah Jazz at 8 p.m. on July 1, against the San Antonio Spurs at 6 p.m. on July 2 and against the Cleveland Cavaliers at 6 p.m. on July 3 (all times Central). Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins will serve as head coach of the Salt Lake City summer league team, joined on the sidelines by assistant coaches Vitaly Potapenko, J.J. Outlaw, Brad Jones, Alex Lloyd, Brett Burman and Michael Noyes.

After completing the 2019 Salt Lake City Summer League schedule, the Grizzlies will depart for Las Vegas to participate in the MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2019 from July 5-15. The team’s roster for NBA Summer League 2019 in Las Vegas will be announced at a later date.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.SLCSummerLeague.com, on the Utah Jazz mobile app, by calling (801) 355-DUNK or visiting the Vivint Smart Home Arena box office during regular business hours.

For the most up-to-date and exclusive coverage and analysis of the Grizzlies participation in the 2019 Utah Jazz Summer League and NBA Summer League 2019, Grizzlies fans are encouraged to visit grizzlies.com for Grind City Media coverage. Grind City Media will provide up-to-the-minute analysis, exclusive video and daily podcasts throughout both summer leagues. For more information and behind-the-scenes access sign-up for Grizzlies E-News or Grind City Media News at grizzlies.com or visit GrindCityMedia.com, like Grind City Media on Facebook or follow on Twitter and Instagram (@GrindCityMedia).

Fans who want to support the Memphis Grizzlies and purchase 2019-20 Season Tickets can do so now by calling (901) 888-HOOP or going online to grizzlies.com/tickets.

Connect With Us

Join the conversation about the teams plus enjoy exclusive behind the scenes video and more.

Tags
Grizzlies, Pressroom, SLCSL2019, 2019 Summer League

Upcoming Home games

Related Content

Grizzlies

Pressroom

SLCSL2019

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter