Memphis Grizzlies announce 2019 Salt Lake City Summer League Roster

The Memphis Grizzlies announced today that Jevon Carter, Ivan Rabb and Yuta Watanabe will headline the team’s 15-man roster at the 2019 Salt Lake City Summer League presented by the University of Utah Health and the Utah Sports Commission. The event will be held from July 1-3 at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. The Grizzlies’ full roster for the 2019 Salt Lake City Summer League is below.

2019 Salt Lake City Summer League Roster

No. Player Pos. Ht. Wt. Birthdate Pre-Draft Team Last Played Nationality NBA Yrs 19 Peyton Aldridge F 6-8 225 11/10/1995 Davidson Vanoli Cremona (Italy) USA R 27 Shaq Buchanan G 6-3 190 1/30/1997 Murray State Murray State (NCAA) USA R 3 Jevon Carter G 6-2 200 9/14/1995 West Virginia Memphis Grizzlies (NBA) USA 1 36 Keenan Evans G 6-3 190 8/23/1996 Texas Tech Delaware Blue Coats (NBA G League) USA R 8 Dusty Hannahs G 6-3 210 9/2/1993 Arkansas Memphis Grizzlies (NBA) USA 1 16 Tyler Harvey G 6-4 185 7/17/1993 Eastern Washington Memphis Hustle (NBA G League) USA R 29 Lyle Hexom F 6-8 225 3/2/1995 Peru State Peru State (NAIA) USA R 46 John Konchar G 6-5 210 3/22/1996 Purdue Fort Wayne Purdue Fort Wayne (NCAA) USA R 28 Ben Lawson C 7-1 230 6/12/1995 Western Kentucky Fukuoka Rizing (Japan) UK R 37 Paris Lee G 6-0 185 4/20/1995 Illinois State Port of Antwerp (Belgium) USA R 14 Doral Moore C 7-1 280 1/21/1997 Wake Forest Memphis Hustle (NBA G League) USA R 10 Ivan Rabb F/C 6-10 220 2/4/1997 California Memphis Grizzlies (NBA) USA 2 26 Simi Shittu F/C 6-10 240 11/7/1999 Vanderbilt Vanderbilt (NCAA) UK R 4 Julian Washburn F 6-8 210 12/18/1991 UTEP Memphis Grizzlies (NBA) USA 1 18 Yuta Watanabe F 6-9 205 10/13/1994 George Washington Memphis Grizzlies (NBA) Japan 1

The Grizzlies will compete in three games while in Salt Lake City, tipping off against the Utah Jazz at 8 p.m. on July 1, against the San Antonio Spurs at 6 p.m. on July 2 and against the Cleveland Cavaliers at 6 p.m. on July 3 (all times Central). Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins will serve as head coach of the Salt Lake City summer league team, joined on the sidelines by assistant coaches Vitaly Potapenko, J.J. Outlaw, Brad Jones, Alex Lloyd, Brett Burman and Michael Noyes.

After completing the 2019 Salt Lake City Summer League schedule, the Grizzlies will depart for Las Vegas to participate in the MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2019 from July 5-15. The team’s roster for NBA Summer League 2019 in Las Vegas will be announced at a later date.

