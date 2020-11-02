Memphis Grizzlies and FanDuel Group announce strategic sports betting and daily fantasy sports partnership

Memphis, TN - Today, the Memphis Grizzlies and FanDuel Group announced a multi-year partnership, making FanDuel an official sports betting partner and the exclusive official daily fantasy partner of the Grizzlies. The deal marks the Grizzlies’ first partnership with a sports betting operator and FanDuel’s first partnership with an NBA team for sports betting.

FanDuel will have access to official Grizzlies marks and logos to use across FanDuel’s #1 online sports betting offering and daily fantasy sports product, as well as robust marketing assets ranging from in-arena signage at FedExForum to radio, television and digital advertising to promote its sports betting offerings directly to fans. FanDuel will present the team’s home and away television broadcast with multiple integrations to enhance the experience for those fans that choose to watch the Grizzlies from the comfort of their homes. Additionally, FanDuel and the Grizzlies plan to offer several once-in-a-lifetime experiences to FanDuel customers.

“As we expand our market-leading sportsbook into Tennessee, partnering with the Grizzlies was a no-brainer given the team’s popularity and long-standing success, as well as their shared mindset of being absurdly fan-focused,” said Mike Raffenspberger, CMO, FanDuel Group. “We are incredibly excited to collaborate with the Grizzlies as we bring unique promotions, product innovation, and engaging online experiences to Grizzlies fans and Tennessee sports fans alike.”

“We are thrilled to have FanDuel as our first sports betting marketing partner and as our exclusive daily fantasy partner,” said Jason Wexler, President, Memphis Grizzlies. “Grizzlies fans are among the most passionate in the NBA, and we are looking forward to helping them find new ways to access their sports fandom. FanDuel has been an excellent partner in building a program that will showcase why they are one of the best sportsbooks for Grizzlies fans.”

FanDuel and the Memphis Grizzlies are offering several unique promotions for new FanDuel Sportsbook customers in Tennessee:

Tennessee residents who sign up for the FanDuel Sportsbook and enter promo code “GRIZZLIES” will receive a $20 free bet with no deposit required.

Plus, Tennessee residents who sign up for the FanDuel Sportsbook in the next 24 hours and enter promo code “GRIZZLIES” will be entered to win an autographed Grizzlies jersey (winner is randomly selected). For more information go to grizzlies.com/fdsportsbook.

In addition, the FanDuel Sportsbook app features a new risk-free first bet up to $1,000 for Tennessee customers. Unlike other sportsbooks, FanDuel promotions are simple and easy to understand - no complicated math required. Any customer that doesn’t win their first bet is automatically refunded their wager, up to $1,000 in site credit.

The announcement comes on the heels of FanDuel Group’s launch of its industry-leading FanDuel Sportsbook online and mobile experience in Tennessee. FanDuel’s best-in-class online sports betting experience is currently available to sports fans in The Volunteer State who can now place wagers across professional football, college football, basketball, hockey, baseball, golf, MMA, soccer, NASCAR, darts, and tennis with a multitude of betting and payment options available.

Sports fans in Tennessee can download the FanDuel Sportsbook app today on iOS and Android. For more on the FanDuel Sportsbook and sports betting content, follow @FDSportsbook on Twitter.

To get started, visit FanDuel.com/Grizzlies.

Gambling Problem? Call TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789