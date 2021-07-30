Memphis Grizzlies agree in principle to acquire draft rights to Santi Aldama from Utah Jazz

Memphis, Tenn. – As part of a trade to be finalized later, the Memphis Grizzlies have agreed in principle to acquire the draft rights to forward Santi Aldama (sahn-tee all-dah-mah), the No. 30 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, from the Utah Jazz.

Aldama (6-11, 224) was a 2020-21 All-Patriot First Team after averaging 21.2 points, 10.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.00 steals and 1.71 blocks in 35.0 minutes in 17 games during his sophomore year at Loyola Maryland. The 20-year-old was one of two players in NCAA Division I to average at least 20.0 points and 10.0 rebounds.

A native of Las Palmas, Spain, Aldama was named MVP of the 2019 FIBA U18 European Championship for gold medalist Spain.