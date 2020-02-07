Memphis Grizzlies acquire Jordan Bell from Houston Rockets

The Memphis Grizzlies today announced that the team has acquired forward Jordan Bell from the Houston Rockets for forward Bruno Caboclo. In addition, Memphis secured a 2023 second round pick swap with Houston.

Bell (6-8, 216) holds career averages of 3.7 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 12.1 minutes in 152 games (16 starts) over three seasons with the Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves, winning the 2017-18 NBA Championship as a member of the Warriors. The 25-year-old has appeared in 27 games as a reserve for the Timberwolves this season and has averaged 3.1 points and 2.9 rebounds in 8.7 minutes. Bell was acquired by Houston from Minnesota in a four-team trade on Feb. 5.

The Los Angeles native reunites in Memphis with college teammate and Grizzlies guard/forward Dillon Brooks. The pair helped guide the University of Oregon to the 2017 NCAA Final Four, the school’s first since 1939, before each was selected in the second round of the 2017 NBA Draft. Bell was drafted by the Chicago Bulls with the 38th overall pick in the second round before being traded on draft night to Golden State; Brooks was drafted by Houston with the 45th overall pick before being traded to Memphis.

Caboclo (6-8, 218) owns career averages of 4.4 points and 2.6 rebounds in 13.2 minutes in 91 games (20 starts) over six seasons with the Toronto Raptors, Sacramento Kings and Grizzlies since he was selected with the 20th overall pick in the first round of the 2014 NBA Draft. The 24-year-old Osasco, Brazil native has played the last two seasons in Memphis and averaged 2.8 points and 2.0 rebounds in 8.7 minutes in 22 games off the bench this season.