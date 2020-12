The Memphis Grizzlies today provided the following medical update on Grizzlies guard Ja Morant:

In Monday’s game against the Nets, Ja Morant exited late in the second quarter after contesting a field goal attempt of Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot and landing on Luwawu-Cabarrot’s foot. Further imaging revealed a Grade 2 ankle sprain, with an expected recovery time of 3-5 weeks.