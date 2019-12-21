Mid-South college students, celebrate your Holiday break with the Grizzlies’ «Home for the Holidays Nights».

For all remaining home games of 2019, students with a valid College ID can purchase select tickets at a discounted rate.

Show a valid student ID to be able to purchase a terrace level ticket for just $10 or plaza level for $25 for our games on December 21st vs Kings, December 23rd vs Spurs or December 29th vs Hornets.

Valid at the FedExForum Box Office only while supplies last. 1 ticket per student ID.