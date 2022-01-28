Head coach Taylor Jenkins and Memphis Grizzlies on track to meet “Coach Jenkins’ Assists for Education” $20,000 goal for 2021-22 season

Memphis, Tenn.— Memphis Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins is continuing his Coach Jenkins’ Assists for Education program in 2021-22. Through the program, Jenkins has once again pledged to donate $10 per Grizzlies assist throughout the 2021-22 regular season to provide educational support for students in Memphis-Shelby County Schools. A core tenet of the program will be to provide everyday necessities such as school supplies, socks, clothing, etc. to students throughout the greater Memphis area.

“We value the continued partnership with Coach Jenkins,” said Dr. Lori Phillips, Chief of Student, Family and Community Affairs at Memphis-Shelby County Schools. “Coach Jenkins' Assists for Education program allows us to extend our service to families and makes sure that students are provided with tools like digital learning devices like headphones, tablets, and laptops as well as school supplies, uniforms, basic necessities, coats and in-school programs to keep them engaged.”

Ja Morant, Tyus Jones and Steven Adams this season have combined for a total 582 assists to date. In the first 50 games of the 2021-22 season, the Memphis Grizzlies have recorded 1,250 assists, putting Coach Jenkins $12,500 closer to his $20,000 goal for students in Memphis-Shelby County Schools. In the program’s first two seasons, Coach Jenkins donated $40,830 to provide students in the greater Memphis area with everyday necessities such as school supplies, socks and clothing.

“My journey in life has been a testament to the amount of education I’ve received - in schooling, my career and in life - there has been a commitment by so many people to continue to push me in a lot of areas. For me, starting the initiative three years ago was great to get off and running, and in our first year we met our goal and surpassed them the second year. This year, we are on target to meet our goal, but also surpass it even more through the great play and unselfishness of the team,” said Jenkins. “The commitment is valuable because that is the commitment I’ve received in my life and hopefully it is something that continues to motivate our community to remain committed to helping our school systems, our teachers and our students, year in and year out. The impact that we can make in our school system goes for a lifetime.”

