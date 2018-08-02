Memphis Grizzlies unveil reimagined brand identity system and newly designed uniforms

The Memphis Grizzlies today unveiled their refreshed identity system on grizzlies.com which marks the newest evolution of the team’s brand since 2004 and includes three newly designed Nike uniforms and two new courts at FedExForum along with a reimagined logo, icon and wordmark system. In addition, the team announced FedEx as the Memphis Grizzlies’ first-ever Jersey Sponsor. FedEx will be integrated into all jersey editions for players on-court and fans purchasing the new uniforms at Grizzlies-controlled retail locations.

“If you look at Memphis on a map, the river lines one side and the city unfurls from that singular boundary – and in that asymmetry we find inspiration for all those indigenous off-center creative sparks that distinguish the people and City of Memphis,” said Jason Wexler, Grizzlies President of Business Operations. “The asymmetry, the reflection of Memphis as a 4-dimensional city with river, road, rail and runway, the inline of our new wordmark nodding to the neon of Beale Street – all draw from a city that cuts against the grain coalescing into a truly unique NBA identity. Further, we are extraordinarily excited to have FedEx – an organization that strives to connect the heart and soul of Memphis to the global community – join us in our reimagined brand identity as the Jersey Sponsor.”

“As a hometown organization with thousands of proud Memphis-based team members, FedEx is excited to build on our successful relationship with the Memphis Grizzlies,” said David J. Bronczek, president and COO, FedEx Corp. “Placing the iconic FedEx logo on the players’ jerseys provides another unique way for our brand to reach new audiences around the globe while strengthening our connection to the Grizzlies and the Memphis community.”

After a multi-year creative process, the updated identity system, including the Grizzlies’ new Association, Icon and Statement Edition Nike uniforms, are set to debut on the hardwood this upcoming 2018-19 season. The uniforms will feature nods to the team’s first seasons in Vancouver and Memphis while drawing focus to core brand elements of blue collars and the reintroduction of the Beale Street neon-inspired inline type to the number. The uniforms feature an asymmetry that represents not only the city’s geography, but also demonstrates the unique and authentic cultural history of Memphis and the Grizzlies.

A brand new stylized Memphis shipping container mark will now be a feature in each uniform as both a pattern and on the waistband itself. The new mark integrates the Grizzlies’ inline into a design inspired by the shipping containers that can be found on the rivers, roads, railways and runways of the city of Memphis.

The refreshed logo, icon and wordmark showcase color changes and an evolved system to represent a more progressive and modernized take on its predecessor, while maintaining and deepening the connection to Beale Street. The Bear Icon now features a new Steel Gray outline and subtle color changes, including the infusion of more Beale Street Blue which further enhances the fierceness of the Grizzlies Gold in the Bear’s eyes. From Vancouver to Memphis, the team’s secondary logo, the ‘ClawBall,’ has maintained its home in the Grizzlies brand identity for over 20 years. The newly updated version rotates the ball while showcasing a stylized “M,” shaped by the three middle claws clutching the ball, bringing the past forward and integrating it seamlessly into the new identity system.

Fans can also expect to see the new system featured next season on a brand new Grizzlies main court at FedExForum and additionally on a new court in the Built Ford Tough Training Facility. Both the main and practice courts will feature the evolved wordmark system, asymmetrical design and brand imagery inspired by the Beale Street neon inline.

