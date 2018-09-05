Grizzlies to hold 2018 Training Camp in Memphis from September 25-28
The Memphis Grizzlies today announced that the team will hold the Grizzlies 2018 Training Camp presented by Mid-South Ford Dealers at the Grizzlies Built Ford Tough Training Facility inside FedExForum from Sept. 25-28. Before beginning training camp, the Grizzlies will hold their annual Media Day on Monday, Sept. 24 at FedExForum with coaches, players and select members of the front office starting at 10 a.m.
The Grizzlies 2018 Training Camp is presented by Mid-South Ford Dealers. For complete coverage of training camp with behind-the-scenes access and in-depth analysis, tune into Grind City Media’s coverage at grizzlies.com for the latest news and live updates.
This marks the 12th time since relocating from Vancouver in 2001 that the Grizzlies have held their training camp in Memphis. The team has also hosted camp in Barcelona, Spain (2003), Malaga, Spain (2007), Birmingham, Alabama (2009), Nashville, Tennessee (2013), San Diego, California (2014) and Santa Barbara, California (2015).
On Saturday, Sept. 29 starting at noon, the Grizzlies will host an Open Practice and Scrimmage at FedExForum. This full-team scrimmage will be Grizz Nation’s first look at the 2018-19 Memphis Grizzlies, including fan favorites Mike Conley, Marc Gasol and Dillon Brooks as well as newcomers Kyle Anderson, Jaren Jackson, Jr. and others. Conducted by head coach J.B. Bickerstaff, the Open Practice and Scrimmage will also include entertainment teams such as the Grizz Girls and Claw Crew. The Open Practice and Scrimmage is free to the public, and fans in attendance will receive vouchers for a Grizzlies 2018 preseason game and a Memphis Hustle 2018-19 regular season game. More details will be provided at a later date.
The Grizzlies will tip-off the 2018-19 regular season on the road against the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday, Oct. 17 before returning to FedExForum for the home opener against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday, Oct. 19. The Grizzlies’ five-game preseason slate tips-off at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 2 against the Houston Rockets at Legacy Arena in Birmingham. The team will also host exhibition tilts at FedExForum on Friday, Oct. 5 against the Hawks, Saturday, Oct. 6 vs. the Pacers and Friday, Oct. 12 against the Rockets, all at 7 p.m. Memphis also travels to Orlando for a preseason game on Wednesday, Oct. 10 to face the Magic at 6 p.m. to complete the five-game preseason schedule.
Fans who want to support the Memphis Grizzlies and purchase 2018-19 Season Tickets, 22- and 10-Game and Flex Packs can do so now by calling (901) 888-HOOP. For more information on the Grizzlies, ‘like’ Memphis Grizzlies on Facebook or follow @memgrizz on Twitter and Instagram.
A complete training camp schedule and further camp details are below:
2018 GRIZZLIES MEDIA DAY AND TRAINING CAMP SCHEDULE AND INFORMATION
Media Day
Monday, September 24 – 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Don Poier Media Center
FedExForum
191 Beale Street
Memphis, TN 38103
Grizzlies 2018 Training Camp presented by Mid-South Ford Dealers
Tuesday, September 25 – Friday, September 28
Grizzlies Built Ford Tough Training Facility
FedExForum
191 Beale Street
Memphis, TN 38103
Media Contacts:
Jason Wallace
Director, Communications
Office: (901) 205-1409
Cell: (901) 258-2546
Ross Wooden
Manager, Communications
Office: (901) 205-1607
Cell: (901) 481-5908
Maggie Yang
Coordinator, Communications
Office: (901) 205-1543
Cell: (901) 485-7300
Geoff Langham
Coordinator, Communications
Office: (901) 205-1553
Cell: (405) 550-5593
** Training camp practices are closed to the public.
** Grizzlies players and Head Coach J.B. Bickerstaff will be available to the media immediately after the conclusion of the first practice on Sept. 25, 26 and Sept. 28, the only practice on Sept. 27 and the Open Practice and Scrimmage on Sept. 29.
** All practices (Sept. 25-28) will be at the Grizzlies Built Ford Tough Training Facility at FedExForum. Parking is available in the surface lot on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. between B.B. King Blvd. and Fourth Street.
Media Day Schedule
Monday, September 24
2018 Media Day: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. @ Don Poier Media Center inside FedExForum (191 Beale St., Memphis, TN 38103)
10 a.m.: Grizzlies Coaches, Players and Front Office
Training Camp Schedule (Subject to Change)
Tuesday, September 25
Workouts: 10 a.m. - Noon and 4 - 6 p.m. @ Grizzlies Built Ford Tough Training Facility (FedExForum)
Wednesday, September 26
Workout: 10 a.m. - Noon and 4 - 6 p.m. @ Grizzlies Built Ford Tough Training Facility (FedExForum)
Thursday, September 27
Workouts: 12 – 2:30 p.m. @ Grizzlies Built Ford Tough Training Facility (FedExForum)
Friday, September 28
Workout: 10 a.m. - Noon and 4 - 6 p.m. @ Grizzlies Built Ford Tough Training Facility (FedExForum)
Saturday, September 29
Free Open Practice and Scrimmage: Noon at FedExForum