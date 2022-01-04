Grizzlies’ Taylor Jenkins named NBA Western Conference Coach of the Month

Memphis, Tenn. – The NBA today announced that Memphis Grizzlies Head Coach Taylor Jenkins was named the NBA Western Conference Coach of the Month for December 2021. This is the second career monthly award for Jenkins, who also won with the Grizzlies for January 2020.

Jenkins guided the Grizzlies to a 12-4 record in December, setting a franchise record for December victories and recording the team’s most wins in a calendar month since January 2015. No NBA team won more games last month than the Grizzlies, who led the league in average scoring margin (+12.4), points allowed (100.1), defensive rating (102.0), forced turnovers (17.4), steals (11.6), points off turnovers (21.3), offensive rebounds (13.3), second chance points (18.9) and fast break points (16.6).

Memphis also recorded three of their league-leading six wire-to-wire victories this season and three of their eight double-digit come-from-behind wins (tied for the most in the league) during December. The Grizzlies recorded a five-game winning streak from Nov. 28-Dec. 6 (including the first three games of December) during which the Grizzlies never trailed in any game, becoming the second team in 25 seasons to accomplish the feat.

The league leader in steals per game this season (10.4), the Grizzlies recorded double-digit steals in 14 of their 16 December games, including the first 10 games of the month as part of a franchise-record 11-game streak.

The Grizzlies currently rank fourth in the Western Conference (24-14) this season with a league-leading 14 victories over opponents with winning records.

Miami Heat Head Coach Erik Spoelstra was named the NBA Eastern Conference Coach of the Month.