Grizzlies sign Wenyen Gabriel to 10-day contract

Memphis, Tenn. – The Memphis Grizzlies today announced the team signed forward Wenyen Gabriel to a 10-day contract as a Call-Up from the NBA G League’s Wisconsin Herd. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Gabriel (6-9, 205) has started all 40 of his NBA G League showcase and regular season appearances for the Herd this season and has averaged 14.9 points, 9.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.5 blocks in 31.3 minutes. The 26-year-old has averaged 16.6 points, 10.1 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.8 blocks in 33.3 minutes while shooting 52.7 percent from the field and 45.6 percent from 3-point range in 24 games during the regular season.
A native of South Sudan, Gabriel went unselected in the 2018 NBA Draft following his sophomore year at Kentucky. He holds NBA career averages of 4.5 points and 3.4 rebounds in 12.8 minutes in 145 games (eight starts) over four seasons with the Portland Trail Blazers, Sacramento Kings, New Orleans Pelicans, Brooklyn Nets, LA Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers. He has competed in 14 NBA playoff games (two starts) for the Trail Blazers and Lakers and has appeared in 110 NBA G League showcase and regular season games with the Herd and Stockton Kings.