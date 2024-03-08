Grizzlies sign Wenyen Gabriel to 10-day contract

GRAND RAPIDS, MI - FEBRUARY 11: Wenyen Gabriel #32 of the Wisconsin Herd shoots a free throw during the game against the Grand Rapids Gold on February 11, 2024 at the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan. ( Photo by Richard Prepetit/NBAE via Getty Images )

Memphis, Tenn. – The Memphis Grizzlies today announced the team signed forward Wenyen Gabriel to a 10-day contract as a Call-Up from the NBA G League’s Wisconsin Herd. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Gabriel (6-9, 205) has started all 40 of his NBA G League showcase and regular season appearances for the Herd this season and has averaged 14.9 points, 9.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.5 blocks in 31.3 minutes. The 26-year-old has averaged 16.6 points, 10.1 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.8 blocks in 33.3 minutes while shooting 52.7 percent from the field and 45.6 percent from 3-point range in 24 games during the regular season.