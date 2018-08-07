Grizzlies sign Shelvin Mack

Memphis Grizzlies General Manager Chris Wallace today announced that the team has signed guard Shelvin Mack. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Mack (6-3, 203) has appeared in 399 regular season games (53 starts) over a seven-year NBA career and has averaged 6.4 points, 2.0 rebounds and 3.1 assists in 17.9 minutes for the Washington Wizards, Philadelphia 76ers, Atlanta Hawks, Utah Jazz and Orlando Magic. The 28-year-old also has competed in 30 postseason games (three starts) and has averaged 5.3 points, 1.9 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 13.1 minutes for Atlanta and Utah.

Last season, Mack saw action in 69 games (three starts) for Orlando and averaged 6.9 points, 2.4 rebounds and a career-high 3.9 assists in 19.8 minutes while shooting 43.0 percent from the field, 34.5 percent from three-point range and 71.1 percent from the free throw line.

Mack was selected by Washington in the second round (34th overall) of the 2011 NBA Draft following his junior season at Butler University after he helped guide the Bulldogs to back-to-back NCAA Tournament Finals (2010, 2011). The Lexington, Kentucky native was named an NBA G League All-Star during the 2012-13 season while playing for the Maine Red Claws.

