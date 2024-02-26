Grizzlies sign Matthew Hurt to second 10-day contract

The Memphis Grizzlies today announced the team signed forward Matthew Hurt to a second 10-day contract as a Call-Up from the NBA G League’s Memphis Hustle, the Grizzlies’ NBA G League affiliate. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Hurt (6-9, 235) appeared in three games for the Grizzlies, his first three NBA contests, after signing his first 10-day contract on Jan. 29 and averaged 5.7 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 18.7 minutes. The 23-year-old has started all 20 of his showcase and regular season appearances with the Hustle this season and has averaged 21.8 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.7 blocks in 32.6 minutes while shooting 53.8 percent from the field and 42.1 percent from 3-point range.