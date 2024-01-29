Grizzlies sign Matthew Hurt to 10-day contract

The Memphis Grizzlies today announced the team signed forward Matthew Hurt to a 10-day contract as a Call-Up from the NBA G League’s Memphis Hustle, the Grizzlies’ NBA G League affiliate. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Hurt (6-9, 235) joins the Grizzlies after starting all 11 regular season appearances during his second season with the Hustle and averaging a G League-leading 25.5 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.6 blocks in 34.2 minutes while shooting 57.0 percent from the field, 50.6 percent from 3-point range and 80.0 percent from the free throw line. Hurt also started six games during the NBA G League Showcase Cup and averaged 16.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.7 blocks in 29.9 minutes.