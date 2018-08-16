Grizzlies sign Markel Crawford

The Memphis Grizzlies signed guard Markel Crawford and added him to the team’s training camp roster, General Manager Chris Wallace announced today.

Crawford (6-4, 210) appeared in seven games (one start) for the Grizzlies during NBA Summer League 2018 in Las Vegas and averaged 9.6 points and 1.9 rebounds in 18.4 minutes while shooting 53.1 percent from the field and 45.8 percent from three-point range. The 23-year-old Memphis native also saw action in three games as a reserve during the 2018 Utah Jazz Summer League and averaged 5.7 points in 12.8 minutes.

Unselected in the 2018 NBA Draft, Crawford started 25 of his 32 games last season as a redshirt senior at Ole Miss and averaged 9.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.19 steals in 30.9 minutes. He spent his first four collegiate seasons at the University of Memphis following his high school career at Melrose High School in Memphis.

