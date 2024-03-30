Grizzlies sign Maozinha Pereira and Zavier Simpson to 10-day contracts

The Memphis Grizzlies today announced the team signed wing Maozinha Pereira to a second 10-day contract and guard Zavier Simpson to a 10-day contract. Per team policy, terms of the deals were not disclosed.

Pereira (6-8, 177) has appeared in four games as a reserve for the Grizzlies and has averaged 2.8 points and 2.3 rebounds in 6.5 minutes since signing his first 10-day contract on March 20 as a Call-Up from the NBA G League’s Mexico City Capitanes. The 23-year-old competed in 40 showcase and regular season games (19 starts) for the Capitanes and averaged 10.8 points, 8.7 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 1.2 blocks in 23.5 minutes.

A native of Rio de Janeiro, Pereira played in São Paulo for Corinthians of the Brazilian NBB last season after going unselected in the 2022 NBA Draft.

Simpson (6-0, 190) has started all 48 of his showcase and regular season appearances for the Cruise this season and has averaged 19.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, 8.3 assists and 1.3 steals in 36.6 minutes. The 27-year-old ranks fourth in assists this season among NBA G League players with at least 30 games played.