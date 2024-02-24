Grizzlies sign Jordan Goodwin to two-way contract

The Memphis Grizzlies today announced the team signed guard Jordan Goodwin to a two-way contract. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed. In a related move, the Grizzlies waived guard Jacob Gilyard.

Goodwin (6-3, 200) has competed in 42 games (one start) and has averaged 5.2 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 14.5 minutes with the Grizzlies and Phoenix Suns this season. The 25-year-old has averaged 10.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.5 steals in 26.5 minutes in two appearances (one start) with Memphis after signing a 10-day contract on Feb. 13.

A native of Centreville, Illinois, Goodwin has played 106 games (eight starts) and has averaged 5.9 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 16.3 minutes in three seasons with the Washington Wizards, Suns and Grizzlies since going undrafted in the 2021 NBA Draft out of Saint Louis. He also has seen action in 49 showcase and regular season games for the NBA G League’s Capital City Go-Go.