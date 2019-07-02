KFC Finger Lickin' Good Deal
Grizzlies sign Ja Morant to multi-year contract

by Memphis Grizzlies
Posted: Jul 02, 2019

The Memphis Grizzlies announced today that the team has signed 2019 first round draft pick Ja Morant to a multi-year contract.

“We are thrilled to formally welcome Ja Morant to our organization,” said Grizzlies Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations Zachary Z. Kleiman. “He is a high character individual and a unique talent. We look forward to building with Ja as we establish a dynamic team in Memphis for years to come.”

Selected with the second overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, Morant (6-3, 175) was named the 2018-19 Lute Olsen National Player of the Year and won the Bob Cousy Award as the nation’s top point guard as a sophomore at Murray State University. The 19-year-old Dalzell, South Carolina native averaged 24.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, a nation-best 10.0 assists and 1.76 steals to lead the Racers to a 28-5 record last season, becoming the first player to average at least 20 points and 10 assists per game since the NCAA officially began counting assists in 1983-84.

A consensus 2018-19 All-America First Team selection, Morant guided Murray State to the second round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament and posted the ninth triple-double in NCAA Tournament history with 17 points, 11 rebounds and 16 assists in a first-round upset of Marquette.

