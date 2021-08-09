KFC Finger Lickin' Good Deal
Ziaire Williams and Santi Aldama

Grizzlies sign 2021 first round draft picks Ziaire Williams and Santi Aldama

Posted: Aug 08, 2021

Memphis, Tenn. – The Memphis Grizzlies today announced that the team signed 2021 first round draft picks Ziaire Williams and Santi Aldama to multi-year contracts. Per team policy, terms of the deals were not disclosed.

Williams (6-8 ¼, 185) was acquired by the Grizzlies using the 10th overall pick pursuant to a three-team trade with the New Orleans Pelicans and Charlotte Hornets completed on Aug. 7. The 19-year-old California native was named a top-10 finalist for the Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year Award last season as a freshman at Stanford, where he averaged 10.7 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 27.8 minutes in 20 appearances.

Aldama (6-11, 224) was acquired by the Grizzlies using the 30th overall pick pursuant to a trade with the Utah Jazz, also completed on Aug. 7. The 20-year-old native of Spain was named to the 2020-21 All-Patriot League First Team after averaging 21.2 points, 10.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.00 steals and 1.71 blocks in 35.0 minutes in 17 games during his sophomore year at Loyola Maryland.

Grizzlies E-News

Sign up for Grizzlies E-News for the latest team news, promotions, contests and ticket offers delivered directly to your in-box.

Sign Up

Connect With Us

Join the conversation about the teams plus enjoy exclusive behind the scenes video and more.

Tags
Grizzlies, Pressroom

Upcoming Home Games

Related Content

Grizzlies

Pressroom

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter