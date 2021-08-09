Grizzlies sign 2021 first round draft picks Ziaire Williams and Santi Aldama

Memphis, Tenn. – The Memphis Grizzlies today announced that the team signed 2021 first round draft picks Ziaire Williams and Santi Aldama to multi-year contracts. Per team policy, terms of the deals were not disclosed.

Williams (6-8 ¼, 185) was acquired by the Grizzlies using the 10th overall pick pursuant to a three-team trade with the New Orleans Pelicans and Charlotte Hornets completed on Aug. 7. The 19-year-old California native was named a top-10 finalist for the Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year Award last season as a freshman at Stanford, where he averaged 10.7 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 27.8 minutes in 20 appearances.

Aldama (6-11, 224) was acquired by the Grizzlies using the 30th overall pick pursuant to a trade with the Utah Jazz, also completed on Aug. 7. The 20-year-old native of Spain was named to the 2020-21 All-Patriot League First Team after averaging 21.2 points, 10.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.00 steals and 1.71 blocks in 35.0 minutes in 17 games during his sophomore year at Loyola Maryland.