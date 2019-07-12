Grizzlies re-sign Jonas Valanciunas to multi-year contract

The Memphis Grizzlies announced today that the team has re-signed center Jonas Valanciunas to a multi-year contract.

Valanciunas (7-0, 265) appeared in 19 games (17 starts) for Memphis last season and averaged 19.9 points, 10.7 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.58 blocks in 27.7 minutes after he was acquired by the Grizzlies from the Toronto Raptors on Feb. 7. Overall, he finished the 2018-19 campaign with averages of a career-high 15.6 points, 8.6 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.08 blocks in 22.3 minutes in 49 games (27 starts) with the Raptors and Grizzlies.

Originally selected with the fifth overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft, the 27-year-old holds career averages of 12.1 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.04 blocks in 25.2 minutes while shooting 55.8 percent from the field over seven NBA seasons with the Raptors and Grizzlies. He owns postseason averages of 12.7 points, 9.4 rebounds and 1.00 blocks in 25.5 minutes in 43 games (36 starts) with the Raptors.

A native of Utena, Lithuania, Valanciunas was named the 2011-12 Lithuanian Basketball League (LKL) Most Valuable Player before joining the NBA. He was selected to the 2012-13 NBA All-Rookie Second Team as a member of the Raptors.

