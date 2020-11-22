Grizzlies re-sign John Konchar to multi-year contract

Memphis, Tenn. – The Memphis Grizzlies today announced that the team has re-signed guard John Konchar to a multi-year contract. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Konchar (6-4 ¾, 210) originally signed a two-way contract with the Grizzlies on July 7, 2019 after going unselected in the 2019 NBA Draft. He appeared in 19 games as a reserve for the Grizzlies last season and averaged 2.8 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists while shooting 64.9 percent from the field and 50.0 percent from 3-point range during his rookie campaign.

The 24-year-old also started all 20 of his NBA G League appearances with the Memphis Hustle last season and averaged 12.2 points, 8.3 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.75 steals in 29.1 minutes while shooting 56.5 percent from the field. He scored in double figures 14 times and scored an NBA G League career-high 33 points to go with 16 rebounds on Dec. 22 vs. Wisconsin. He also set NBA G League personal bests with 17 rebounds on Dec. 27 at Sioux Falls and 13 assists on Jan. 24 vs. Raptors 905.

A native of West Chicago, Ill., Konchar enjoyed a four-year collegiate career at Fort Wayne (2015-19), where he became the first player in conference history to be named to the All-Summit League First Team in all four seasons. He is the first player in NCAA Division I history to compile at least 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds, 500 assists and 200 steals.