Grizzlies Plaza Party, Growl Towel and Duo Transcend halftime performance highlight promotional activities for home game 5 of First Round Playoff series between Memphis Grizzlies and Minnesota Timberwolves

Memphis, Tenn. – The Memphis Grizzlies announced today the promotional schedule ahead of Game 5 of the Memphis Grizzlies’ 2022 First Round Playoff series against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Grizzlies will host the Timberwolves at FedExForum in Game 5, presented by the Tennessee Lottery, on Tuesday, April 26 at 6:30 p.m. CT. Limited tickets for Game 5 are available for purchase by going online to grizzlies.com/memthis or by calling 1-800-4NBA-TIX. The Grizzlies 2022 Playoffs are presented by Orion and Ford and your Mid-South Ford Dealers.

All fans in attendance at FedExForum can once again look forward to Growl Towels throughout the playoff run. Grizzlies Growl Towels are presented by the Tennessee Lottery for Game 5.

Playoff Plaza Party

The Grizzlies Playoff Plaza Party, presented by Hennessy, will continue prior to Game 5 on Tuesday, April 26, two hours before game time at the FedExForum Plaza and will feature live music pre and postgame from Garry Goin & The Memphis Grizzlies House Band. In addition, Grizz fans can enjoy face painters, balloon artists, photo booths and more. In partnership with the Memphis Brand Initiative, fans are encouraged to show off their best gameday outfits in front of the new mural on the FedExForum Plaza, created by local muralist Brandon Marshall. The Grizz Girls and Claw Crew will also be in attendance. The party extends onto Beale Street, where Grizz Nation can find the Grizzline, presented by AutoZone, for pregame performances. Inside FedExForum, fans can enjoy DJs in both the Grand Lobby and Terrace Level as they arrive for the game.

In-Game Entertainment

The Grizzlies’ Game 5 matchup against the Timberwolves, presented by the Tennessee Lottery, will feature a National Anthem performance from Kameron Whalum. Halftime, presented by Hennessy, for Tuesday’s game will feature a performance by the trapeze duo act, Duo Transcend. Tuesday’s game will also feature performances from fan favorites including the Grizzline, Grannies & Grandpas, Grizz Girls and more.

Watch Party for Game 6

The Grizzlies will host an Official Playoff Watch Party for Game 6 while the team is on the road against the Timberwolves. Watch Parties will take place on Friday, April 29, at the Fourth Bluff Park Downtown, in partnership with Memphis River Parks Partnership and Downtown Memphis Commission. Grizzlies fans in attendance can pick up sunglasses and koozies, while supplies last. Food and beverage will be available for purchase. In addition, the watch parties will feature special appearances and performances from the Grizz Girls, Claw Crew, Grizzline and more.

Grizzlies Den Extended Hours

Grizz Nation can visit the Grizzlies Den at FedExForum to check out the latest Grizz attire including all new hats, hoodies and playoff gear. The Grizz Den will also be open on Sundays from 12 - 4 p.m. throughout the Grizzlies Playoff run.

Fans who want to support the Memphis Grizzlies and purchase tickets to the Grizzlies’ First Round Game 5 Playoff Game may do so now by calling 1-800-4NBA-TIX or going online to grizzlies.com/memthis. For more information on the Grizzlies, ‘like’ Memphis Grizzlies on Facebook or follow on Twitter and Instagram (@memgrizz).