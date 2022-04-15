Grizzlies plaza parties, growl towels and Red Panda halftime performance highlight promotional activities for home games 1 and 2 of First Round Playoff series between Memphis Grizzlies and Minnesota Timberwolves

Memphis, Tenn. – The Memphis Grizzlies announced today the promotional schedule ahead of Games 1 and 2 of the Memphis Grizzlies’ 2022 First Round Playoff series against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Grizzlies will host the Timberwolves at FedExForum in Game 1 on Saturday, April 16 at 2:30 p.m. CT and Game 2 on Tuesday, April 19. The Grizzlies 2022 Playoffs are presented by Orion and Ford and your Mid-South Ford Dealers.

Fans in attendance at FedExForum can once again look forward to Growl Towels throughout the playoff run. Grizzlies Growl Towels are presented by Orion and Ford and your Mid-South Ford Dealers for Game 1 and Pinnacle Financial Partners for Game 2.

Playoff Plaza Parties

Grizzlies fans are invited to come out to the first Grizzlies Playoff Plaza Party, presented by Hennessy, this afternoon, April 15, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. The party will feature a playoff swag pick-up area, food trucks, playoff giveaways, new playoff Grizz gear available at the Grizz Den at FedExForum, music, entertainment and more. A limited number of Plaza and Pinnacle Level seats for Game 1 will be released today at 11 a.m. CT. Fans in attendance at the Plaza Party can purchase tickets at the FedExForum Box Office or on grizzlies.com/memthis.

The Grizzlies Playoff Plaza Party, presented by Hennessy, will continue prior to games 1 and 2 on Saturday, April 16, and Tuesday, April 19, two hours before game time at the FedExForum Plaza and will feature live music pre and postgame from Garry Goin & The Memphis Grizzlies House Band. In addition, Grizz fans can enjoy face painters, inflatables, balloon artists and more. In partnership with the Memphis Brand Initiative, fans are encouraged to share their best gameday outfits in front of the new mural on the FedExForum Plaza, created by local muralist Brandon Marshall. The Grizz Girls and Claw Crew will also be in attendance. The party extends onto Beale Street, where Grizz Nation can find the Grizzline, presented by AutoZone, for pregame performances. Inside FedExForum, fans can enjoy DJs in both the Grand Lobby and Terrace Level as they arrive for the game.

In-Game Entertainment

The Grizzlies’ Game 1 matchup against the Timberwolves, presented by Orion and Ford and your Mid-South Ford Dealers, will feature a National Anthem performance from Grammy nominated Memphis recording group Southern Avenue. Halftime, presented by Hennessy, for Saturday’s game will feature a performance by the legendary Red Panda. Game 2 will include a National Anthem performance by Grammy award winner and Memphis Native Kirk Whalum. Halftime, presented by Hennessy, for Tuesday’s game will feature former Cirque du Soleil artist and aerial hoop star Itzel Salvatierra.

Grizzlies Den Extended Hours

Grizz Nation can visit the Grizzlies Den at FedExForum to check out the latest Grizz attire including all new hats, hoodies and playoff gear. The Grizz Den will also be open on Sundays from 12 - 4 p.m. starting April 24 throughout the Grizzlies Playoff run.

Watch Parties for Games 3 and 4

The Grizzlies will host Official Playoff Watch Parties for Games 3 and 4 while the team is on the road against the Timberwolves. Watch Parties will take place on Thursday, April 21, and Saturday, April 23, at the Fourth Bluff Park Downtown, in partnership with Memphis River Parks Partnership and Downtown Memphis Commission. Grizzlies fans in attendance can pick up sunglasses and koozies, while supplies last. Food and beverage will be available for purchase. In addition, the watch parties will feature special appearances and performances from the Grizz Girls, Claw Crew, Grizzline and more.

Fans who want to support the Memphis Grizzlies and purchase tickets to the Grizzlies’ First Round, Home Games 1 and 2 Playoff Games may do so now by calling 1-800-4NBATIX or going online to grizzlies.com/memthis. For more information on the Grizzlies, ‘like’ Memphis Grizzlies on Facebook or follow on Twitter and Instagram (@memgrizz).