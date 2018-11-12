Grizzlies medical update 11.12.18

The Memphis Grizzlies today provided medical updates for Dillon Brooks, Omri Casspi, JaMychal Green and Chandler Parsons.

Brooks suffered a grade II MCL sprain in the November 10 game against Philadelphia and is expected to miss 6-8 weeks.

Casspi is nearing a full recovery from right knee soreness that has sidelined him for the last three games and is expected to return within the next week.

Green is making significant progress in his recovery from a broken jaw and is expected to return within the next two weeks.

Parsons continues to be limited by right knee soreness as well as back soreness. A further update will be provided in approximately two weeks.