Grizzlies forward Ivan Rabb to make special appearance at Grizzlies Block Party presented by Mountain Dew Thursday, September 26 at 5:30 p.m.

Memphis Grizzlies forward Ivan Rabb will make a special appearance at the Grizzlies Block Party presented by Mountain Dew this Thursday, September 26 at Bert Ferguson Community Center (8505 Trinity Rd). The block party will take place from 5 – 7 p.m., and Rabb will be on-site from 5:30 – 6:30 p.m

Grizzlies fans of all ages are invited to join Jaren Jackson Jr., Tyus Jones, and Ivan Rabb at one of three September block parties held throughout the Greater Memphis Area. Players will be signing autographs, taking photos and playing outdoor games with fans at one of three locations. In addition, Grizz Nation can enjoy an afternoon of field games, inflatables, music, giveaways, a three-point competition qualifier presented by MTN Dew and more. Those who register on-site for Grizzlies E-News will receive two free tickets to a Grizzlies preseason game at FedExForum.

Block Party Dates/Locations

Thursday, Sept 12 – Ed Rice Community Center (Frayser) - Jaren Jackson Jr.

Thursday, Sept 19 – Lester Community Center (Binghampton) - Tyus Jones

Thursday, Sept 26 – Bert Ferguson Community Center (Cordova) - Ivan Rabb

Saturday, October 5 – Open Practice / Fan Fest at Memphis University School (East Memphis) - All-Team



Note: Open Practice / Fan Fest will be a first look at 2019-20 Grizzlies, similar or identical to preceding block parties with All-Star Saturday Night skills contests and fan integration.

