Grizzlies finalize 2021-22 opening night roster

by Memphis Grizzlies
Posted: Oct 16, 2021

Memphis, Tenn. – The Memphis Grizzlies today announced the team waived guard Kris Dunn, forward Matthew Hurt and guard David Stockton to finalize the 2021-22 regular season roster.

The Grizzlies will tip-off the 2021-22 regular season against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday, Oct. 20, at FedExForum.

Dunn (6-3, 205), who was acquired from Boston via trade on Sept. 15, appeared in one preseason game for the Grizzlies on Oct. 5. The 27-year-old has appeared in 231 games (126 starts) and has averaged 8.2 points, 3.3 rebounds and 4.1 assists in 24.1 minutes in five seasons with the Timberwolves, Bulls and Hawks since he was selected fifth overall in the 2016 NBA Draft out of Providence.

Hurt (6-9, 235), who was signed on Oct. 14, was selected to the 2020-21 All-ACC First Team and was named the 2020-21 ACC Most Improved Player after scoring a conference-leading 18.3 points last season as a sophomore at Duke. The 21-year-old went unselected in the 2021 NBA Draft.

Stockton (5-11, 165), who was signed on Oct. 15, is a six-year veteran of the NBA G League who averaged 14.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 5.6 assists in 29.5 minutes in 15 games last season with the Memphis Hustle. The 30-year-old also has played parts of two NBA seasons with the Sacramento Kings (2014-15) and Utah Jazz (2017-18) since going unselected in the 2014 NBA Draft.

The Grizzlies’ finalized roster for the 2021-22 season is below.

Player Pos. Ht. Wt. Birthdate Prior to NBA NBA Years
#4 Steven Adams Center 6'11 265lbs 7/20/1993 Pittsburgh 8
#7 Santi Aldama Forward 6'11 224lbs 01/10/2001 Loyola (MD) R
#1 Kyle Anderson Forward 6'8 1/4 230lbs 09/20/1993 UCLA 7
#22 Desmond Bane Guard-Forward 6'6 215lbs 06/25/1998 TCU 1
#24 Dillon Brooks Guard-Forward 6'6 1/2 220lbs 01/22/1996 Oregon 4
#15 Brandon Clarke Forward 6'7 3/4 210lbs 09/19/1996 Gonzaga 2
#23 Jarrett Culver Guard 6'6 195lbs 02/20/1999 Texas Tech 2
#13 Jaren Jackson Jr. Forward-Center 6'11 242lbs 09/15/1999 Michigan State 3
#21 Tyus Jones Guard 6'0 1/4 196lbs 05/10/1996 Duke 6
#46 John Konchar Guard-Forward 6'4 3/4 210lbs 03/22/1996 Fort Wayne 2
#0 De'Anthony Melton Guard 6'2 1/4 200lbs 05/28/1998 USC 3
#25 Sam Merrill Guard 6'4 197lbs 05/15/1996 Utah State 1
#12 Ja Morant Guard 6'2 1/2 175lbs 08/10/1999 Murray State 2
#5 Yves Pons (2W) Guard-Forward 6'5 1/2 206lbs 05/07/1999 Tennessee R
#35 Killian Tillie (2W) Forward-Center 6'10 220lbs 03/05/1998 Gonzaga 1
#2 Xavier Tillman Sr. Forward 6'8 245lbs 01/12/1999 Michigan State 1
#8 Ziaire Williams Guard-Forward 6'8 3/4 185lbs 09/12/2001 Stanford R

