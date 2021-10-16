Grizzlies finalize 2021-22 opening night roster

Memphis, Tenn. – The Memphis Grizzlies today announced the team waived guard Kris Dunn, forward Matthew Hurt and guard David Stockton to finalize the 2021-22 regular season roster.

The Grizzlies will tip-off the 2021-22 regular season against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday, Oct. 20, at FedExForum.

Dunn (6-3, 205), who was acquired from Boston via trade on Sept. 15, appeared in one preseason game for the Grizzlies on Oct. 5. The 27-year-old has appeared in 231 games (126 starts) and has averaged 8.2 points, 3.3 rebounds and 4.1 assists in 24.1 minutes in five seasons with the Timberwolves, Bulls and Hawks since he was selected fifth overall in the 2016 NBA Draft out of Providence.

Hurt (6-9, 235), who was signed on Oct. 14, was selected to the 2020-21 All-ACC First Team and was named the 2020-21 ACC Most Improved Player after scoring a conference-leading 18.3 points last season as a sophomore at Duke. The 21-year-old went unselected in the 2021 NBA Draft.

Stockton (5-11, 165), who was signed on Oct. 15, is a six-year veteran of the NBA G League who averaged 14.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 5.6 assists in 29.5 minutes in 15 games last season with the Memphis Hustle. The 30-year-old also has played parts of two NBA seasons with the Sacramento Kings (2014-15) and Utah Jazz (2017-18) since going unselected in the 2014 NBA Draft.

The Grizzlies’ finalized roster for the 2021-22 season is below.