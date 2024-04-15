Grizzlies fall to Nuggets in regular season finale, 126-111

MEMPHIS, TN - APRIL 14: GG Jackson #45 of the Memphis Grizzlies dunks the ball during the game against the Denver Nuggets on April 14, 2024 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2024 NBAE (Photo by Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images) ( Joe Murphy )

GG Jackson II scored a career-high 44 points, but the Memphis Grizzlies (27-55) fell to the Denver Nuggets (57-25) 126-111 in both teams’ final regular season game. The Nuggets, who swept the season series with Grizzlies (4-0), clinched the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference Playoffs.

Jackson II shot 17-of-36 from the field to record the second-highest scoring total by a teenager in NBA history and added career-high tying 12 rebounds for his second career double-double. Jake LaRavia added29 points, five rebounds and four assists. Scotty Pippen Jr. finished with 15 points and seven assists.

Jamal Murray led the Nuggets with 21 points and six rebounds. Christian Braun posted a double-double with 19 points and 10 rebounds off the bench. Nikola Jokic registered his 68th double-double with 15 points and 15 rebounds. Aaron Gordon scored 15 points, five rebounds and five assists.

Denver went on a 13-4 run to end the second quarter, including nine unanswered points. The Nuggets led 66-54 at halftime. The Nuggets held the Grizzlies to two points through the first five minutes of the third quarter and led by as many as 26 points in the second half.

The Nuggets shot 51 percent from the field and registered 32 assists. Denver’s bench outscored the Grizzlies’ reserves 52-9.