Grizzlies fall to Kings in overtime, 121-111

The Memphis Grizzlies (23-46) rallied from 12 down in the fourth quarter to force overtime, but Malik Monk helped the Sacramento Kings (39-28) come away with a 121-111 win Monday at Golden 1 Center.

Monk led the Kings with 28 points, including 12 in overtime, and added six rebounds and six assists. Domantas Sabonis posted his 50th consecutive double-double with 25 points and 18 rebounds. De’Aaron Fox registered a double-double with 23 points and 10 assists along with seven rebounds. Keegan Murray notched a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds.

Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 25 points for the Grizzlies followed by Desmond Bane with 24 points, five rebounds and four assists. GG Jackson II contributed 22 points on 8-of-13 shooting and seven rebounds.

Sacramento led 84-76 entering the fourth quarter, but Memphis mounted a 10-1 run to tie the game at 97 with 4:47 remaining in regulation. Both teams battled back-and-forth during the final three minutes, Jackson Jr. missed a final 3-point attempt sending the game into overtime tied at 105.

Jackson II scored the first basket in overtime before Sacramento went on a 12-0 run with 1:09 remaining in overtime to grab a 10-point lead. Monk scored the Kings’ first 10 points in overtime before assisting on a Sabonis dunk to cap the run. The Kings outscored the Grizzlies 16-6 in overtime.