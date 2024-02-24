Grizzlies fall to Clippers, 101-95, in first game following All-Star break

The Memphis Grizzlies (20-37) fell to the LA Clippers (37-18) 101-95 Friday at FedExForum in Memphis’ first game following the All-Star break.

Kawhi Leonard led the Clippers with 24 points and eight rebounds. Terance Mann posted his first double-double of the season with a season-high 23 points and 12 rebounds. Paul George followed with 14 points, while Russell Westbrook contributed 13 points off the bench.

James Harden was limited to eight points on 1-of-8 shooting but made his lone field goal, a step-back 3-pointer with 46.2 seconds remaining to give Los Angeles a 99-95 lead. The Clippers finished the game on a 12-4 run after Memphis lead by two with 3:31 left.

Jaren Jackson Jr. led all scorers with 29 points for the Grizzlies, who had won consecutive games at home before the break. GG Jackson tallied 11 points off the bench, his seventh consecutive game scoring in double digits. Ziaire Williams finished with 10 points.

The Grizzlies and Clippers both finished with 14 offensive rebounds, but Los Angeles held a 23-10 advantage in second chance points. Memphis held a 10-1 edge on the offensive glass just before halftime.

Los Angeles led by as many as eight points in the first quarter their largest lead of the night before Memphis went on a 10-2 run to end the first quarter tied at 29.The Grizzlies grabbed a 59-53 lead at the half.

The game featured 17 lead changes and 11 ties.

The Grizzlies will host the Brooklyn Nets at 7 p.m. CT on Monday, Feb 26, at FedExForum. The game will be broadcast on Bally Sports Southeast and 92.9 FM ESPN.