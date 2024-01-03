Grizzlies defeat Spurs 106-98

MEMPHIS, TN - JANUARY 2: Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies goes to the basket during the game on January 2, 2024 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. ( Photo by Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images )

The Memphis Grizzlies (11-22) defeated the San Antonio Spurs (5-28) 106-98 on Tuesday at FedExForum to snap a three-game losing streak, the first night of a back-to-back. The Grizzlies, who improved to 2-0 against the Spurs this season, extended their winning streak to 12 games in the overall series against San Antonio.

Ja Morant posted his third double-double of the season with 26 points and 10 assists for the Grizzlies. Desmond Bane scored 12 of his 24 points in the third quarter. Santi Aldama notched his fourth double-double of the season with 13 points and 11 rebounds off the bench.

Victor Wembanyama recorded 20 points, seven rebounds and four blocks for the Spurs. Keldon Johnson netted 19 points. Julian Champagnie and Jeremy Sochan scored 12 points apiece.

San Antonio started the second half with an 11-3 burst to take a 51-50 lead, but Bane scored the next seven points and Memphis responded with a 22-6 run to establish a 72-57 advantage with 2:22 remaining in the third quarter. Bane scored Memphis’ first 10 points of the period.

The Grizzlies also went on a 10-0 run with 45 seconds left in the half and led 47-40 at the intermission. Memphis limited San Antonio to 17 points and forced eight turnovers in the second quarter.