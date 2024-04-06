Grizzlies defeat Pistons, 108-90, win third straight

MEMPHIS, TN - APRIL 5: Lamar Stevens #24 of the Memphis Grizzlies dunks the ball during the game against the Detroit Pistons on April 5, 2024 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. ( Photo by Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images )

The Memphis Grizzlies (27-50) defeated the Detroit Pistons (13-64), 108-90 on Friday night at FedExForum to extend their winning streak to three games. The Grizzlies swept the season series against the Pistons, 3-0.

Seven of the eight available Grizzlies scored in double figures with Trey Jemison and Maozinha Pereira sharing team-high honors with 17 points each. Jemison also grabbed a career-high 13 rebounds to register his first career double-double. Pereira, who set a career high in scoring, also hauled down a career-high nine rebounds off the bench.

Scotty Pippen Jr. had 16 points, seven assists and four steals. GG Jackson II and Lamar Stevens both had 15 points for Memphis, who league-leading 48th starting lineup of the season also became the first Grizzlies starting lineup to all score in double figures since Oct. 27.

Jaden Ivey led the Pistons with 31 points on 6-of-8 shooting from the 3-point line. Jalen Duren notched his 42nd double-double of the season with 17 points and 10 rebounds. Jaylen Nowell scored 12 points off the bench in his debut with the Pistons and became the team’s 31st player to appear in a game this season, which tied this season’s Grizzlies’ single-season NBA record.

Memphis ended the first quarter on a 13-0 run, including seven by Stevens, as part of an 17-2 burst to take a 32-22 lead entering the start of the second period. Memphis held Detroit to 16 points in the second quarter and led 57-38 at halftime.

The Grizzlies led by 27 points with 8:36 remaining in the third quarter, their largest lead of the season.

Memphis outrebounded Detroit 49-38 and outscored Pistons 60-38 in points in the paint and 23-7 in second chance points. The 18-point win marked the Grizzlies’ largest margin of victory this season.