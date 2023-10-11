Grizzlies defeat Bucks 108-102, earn second preseason victory

MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 10: Derrick Rose #23 of the Memphis Grizzlies dribbles the ball against Pat Connaughton #24 of the Milwaukee Bucks during a preseason game at FedExForum on October 10, 2023 in Memphis, Tennessee. ( Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images )

The Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Milwaukee Bucks 108-102 at FedExForum on Tuesday night, improving to 2-0 in the preseason after winning both home exhibitions.

Desmond Bane led all scorers with 21 points to go with five rebounds and five assists for the Grizzlies. Jaren Jackson Jr. totaled 17 points and three blocks, while Jake LaRavia followed with 16 points off the bench.

David Roddy contributed 11 points off the bench, and Ziaire Williams posted 10 points in his first preseason start. Derrick Rose contributed seven of the Grizzlies’ 27 assists on 39 made baskets.

Jae Crowder led the Bucks with 14 points on 6-of-11 shooting, Pat Connaughton followed with 13 points off the bench, and Malik Beasley chipped in with 11 points.

After Milwaukee led through much of the second and third quarters, Memphis found its rhythm in the fourth quarter, eventually taking the lead and using an 8-0 run to build a 100-84 advantage, its largest of the night, with 3:52 remaining in the game. The Grizzlies shot 50% from the field in the final period after shooting 38.9% through the first three quarters. Milwaukee was limited to 36.7% shooting overall.