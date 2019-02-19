Memphis Grizzlies announce Grizzlies 5K presented by Live Love Memphis Group set for Saturday, April 6

The Memphis Grizzlies today announced plans for their annual Grizzlies 5K presented by The Live Love Memphis Group at RE/MAX Experts, set for Saturday, April 6 at 9 a.m. The Grind City community is invited to walk, run and dribble with fellow fans to help benefit the Memphis Grizzlies Foundation. Regular registration is now available and will close at 11:59 p.m. on Friday, April 5. Late registration will be available on the day of the race for an additional fee.

Individual race packages start at just $45 and include the race entry fee, bib number, Grizzlies 5K t-shirt, ticket to a select game and a post-race beer tasting presented by Eagle Distributing on the FedExForum Plaza (ages 21 and older). Group ticket packages are also available for groups of 20 or more who are looking to put their organization to the Grizzlies 5K challenge. MVP Season Ticket Holders can register for $35.

Individual Race Packages:

Price: Ticket Location: Game Selection: Game Date & Time: $75 Plaza or Pinnacle Level Grizzlies vs. Dallas Mavericks April 7 at 5 p.m. $45 Terrace Level Grizzlies vs. Dallas Mavericks April 7 at 5 p.m. $45 Terrace Level Grizzlies vs. Golden State Warriors April 10 at 7 p.m.

Group Ticket Packages

Are you interested in putting your organization or office in the Grizzlies 5k challenge? Get a discount on your race packages by bringing the whole office! Groups of 20 or 50 receive the discounted rate and the benefits listed below.

PACKAGE 1 Pricing: $40 per racer for teams of 20 to 49 Includes: Terrace Level Tickets

Race entries

Grizzlies 5k t-shirts with company name on the back*

Donation to Grizzlies Foundation

Entry to post-race beer tasting from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. presented by Eagle Distributing (21 and older) PACKAGE 2 Pricing: $35 per racer for teams of 50+ Includes: Terrace Level Tickets

Race entries

Grizzlies 5k t-shirts with company name on the back*

Pregame shoot around viewing for the game of tickets purchased

Donation to Grizzlies Foundation

Entry to post-race beer tasting from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. presented by Eagle Distributing (21 and older)

*Groups who wish to have their organization’s name printed on their t-shirts must register by March 15.

Participants can pick up their race packets in the FedExForum Grand Lobby on either Thursday, April 4 or Friday, April 5 from 4-7 p.m. A valid government ID will be needed for packet pickup. Out-of-state race participants can pick up their packets on race day during the registration period which begins at 7 a.m. Participants are also welcome to bring their own basketball to dribble while running the race. To purchase Grizzlies 5k race packages or for more details on the route, pre- and post-race details, rules and results tracking, please visit grizzlies.com/5k.

Fans who want to support the Memphis Grizzlies and purchase tickets to the Grizzlies’ remaining contests may do so now by calling (901) 888-HOOP or going online to grizzlies.com. Single Game Tickets are available for purchase at the FedExForum Box Office, ticketmaster.com, online at grizzlies.com or by calling 1-800-4NBA-TIX. For more information on the Grizzlies, ‘like’ Memphis Grizzlies on Facebook or follow on Twitter (@memgrizz).