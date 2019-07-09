Grizzlies Acquire two future second round draft picks and draft rights to Satnam Singh from Mavericks

The Memphis Grizzlies announced today that the team acquired two future second round draft picks and the draft rights to center Satnam Singh (52nd overall pick in 2015 NBA Draft) from the Dallas Mavericks for guard Delon Wright in a sign-and-trade deal between the two teams.

Wright (6-5, 183) has appeared in 198 regular season games (18 starts) and has averaged 7.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 19.2 minutes over four NBA seasons with Toronto and Memphis. Originally selected with the 20th overall pick in the first round of the 2015 NBA Draft, the 27-year-old Los Angeles native competed in 26 games for the Grizzlies last season after he was acquired in a trade with the Raptors on Feb. 7.

Fans who want to support the Memphis Grizzlies and purchase 2019-20 Season Tickets can do so now by calling (901) 888-HOOP or going online to grizzlies.com/tickets.