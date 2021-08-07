Grizzlies acquire Sam Merrill and two future second round picks from Bucks

Memphis, Tenn. – The Memphis Grizzlies today announced the team acquired guard Sam Merrill and two future second round draft picks from the Milwaukee Bucks in exchange for guard Grayson Allen.

Merrill (6-4, 197) appeared in 30 games (two starts) and averaged 3.0 points and 1.0 rebounds in 7.8 minutes while shooting 44.7 percent from 3-point range during his rookie season with the Milwaukee Bucks. He competed in eight postseason games as a reserve in helping the Bucks capture the 2021 NBA championship. The 24-year-old also started five NBA G League games for the Memphis Hustle and averaged 11.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.80 steals in 28.9 minutes.

The Utah native was selected by the New Orleans Pelicans with the 60th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft following a four-year collegiate career at Utah State University, where he was named the Mountain West Player of the Year in 2019 and a two-time All-Mountain West First Team selection (2019, 2020).

Allen (6-3 ¾, 198) has appeared in 126 games (40 starts) in three NBA seasons and has averaged 8.5 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 19.0 minutes with the Grizzlies and Utah Jazz. Selected with the 21st overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft out of Duke University, the 25-year-old averaged 9.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 88 games (38 starts) with the Grizzlies.