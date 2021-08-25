Grizzlies acquire Jarrett Culver and Juancho Hernangomez from Timberwolves

Memphis, Tenn. – The Memphis Grizzlies today announced that the team acquired guard Jarrett Culver and forward Juancho Hernangomez from the Minnesota Timberwolves for guard Patrick Beverley. In addition, the Grizzlies waived wing Sean McDermott.

Culver (6-6, 195) has appeared in 97 games (42 starts) and holds career averages of 7.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 20.7 minutes in two seasons with Minnesota. The 22-year-old Dallas native was selected by Phoenix with the sixth overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft after guiding Texas Tech University to the 2019 NCAA Championship Game as a sophomore.

Hernangomez (6-9, 214) has appeared in 257 games (57 starts) and owns career averages of 5.7 points and 3.5 rebounds in 16.4 minutes over his five-year NBA career with Denver and Minnesota. A native of Madrid, Spain, the 25-year-old was drafted by Denver with the 15th overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft.

Beverley (6-1, 180) has appeared in 468 games (384 starts) and holds career averages of 8.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.14 steals in 27.6 minutes in his nine-year NBA career with Houston and the Los Angeles Clippers. The 33-year-old Chicago native was acquired by Memphis from the Los Angeles Clippers via trade on Aug. 16.

McDermott (6-6, 195) appeared in 18 games off the bench for the Grizzlies as a rookie last season and averaged 2.2 points and 1.1 rebounds in 8.8 minutes. Undrafted in the 2020 NBA Draft out of Butler University, the 24-year-old native of Anderson, Ind., also competed in six games for the NBA G League’s Memphis Hustle.