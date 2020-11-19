Grizzlies acquire draft rights to Xavier Tillman Sr. from Kings

Memphis, Tenn. – The Memphis Grizzlies today announced that the team acquired the draft rights to Michigan State University forward Xavier Tillman Sr., the No. 35 overall pick in the second round of the 2020 NBA Draft, from the Sacramento Kings for the draft rights to Mississippi State University forward Robert Woodard II (No. 40 overall) and a 2022 second round draft pick.

Tillman (6-8, 245) was named the 2019-20 Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and selected to the 2019-20 All-Big Ten Second Team after recording 13.7 points, 10.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.19 steals and 2.10 blocks in 32.1 minutes over 31 games (all starts) last season as a junior at Michigan State. Tillman led all Big Ten players in defensive rebounds (237) and ranked third in total rebounds (320) and fourth in blocks (65).

The 21-year-old reunites with Grizzlies forward/center Jaren Jackson Jr. The pair was part of Michigan State’s 2017-18 freshman class that helped the Spartans earn a 30-5 record and a Big Ten regular season title.

A native of Grand Rapids, Mich., Tillman competed in 105 games (45 starts) during his three-year collegiate career at Michigan State (2017-20) and averaged 8.7 points, 6.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.46 blocks in 21.3 minutes while shooting 58.2 percent from the field and 69.5 percent from the free throw line. Tillman, who was named the 2018-19 Big Ten Sixth Man of the Year as a sophomore, needed just three seasons to become the Spartans’ all-time leader in blocked shots (153).