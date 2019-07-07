Grizzlies acquire draft rights to Brandon Clarke from Thunder

The Memphis Grizzlies announced today that the team acquired the draft rights to forward Brandon Clarke (21st overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft) from the Oklahoma City Thunder and signed him to a multi-year contract. In exchange, the Grizzlies traded the 2019 draft rights to forward Darius Bazley (23rd overall) and a future second round draft pick to the Thunder.

Clarke (6-8, 215) appeared in 37 games (36 starts) as a junior at Gonzaga last season and averaged 16.9 points, 8.6 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.16 steals and 3.16 blocks in 28.1 minutes. The 22-year-old led the nation in both field goal percentage (68.7 percent) and blocks (117), and he was one of four finalists for the 2018-19 Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Award.

A native of Vancouver, British Columbia, Clarke was named the West Coast Conference Defensive Player of the Year and Newcomer of the Year after playing his first two collegiate seasons at San Jose State University. The 2018-19 All-America Third Team selection helped guide Gonzaga to the Elite Eight of the 2019 NCAA Tournament and set a school tournament-record with 36 points on 15-of-18 shooting in a victory over Baylor in the second round.

The Grizzlies had acquired the draft rights to Bazley (6-9, 200) in a trade with the Utah Jazz on July 6.

Fans who want to support the Memphis Grizzlies and purchase tickets to the Grizzlies’ remaining contests may do so now by calling (901) 888-HOOP or going online to grizzlies.com. Single Game Tickets are available for purchase at the FedExForum Box Office, ticketmaster.com, online at grizzlies.com or by calling 1-800-4NBA-TIX.