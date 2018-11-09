GrizzFam tips-off donation drive to benefit GOOD+ Foundation

GrizzFam, the Memphis Grizzlies’ auxiliary group that supports the needs of the community throughout the Mid-South region, is tipping-off their first ever donation drive to benefit the GOOD+ Foundation. GrizzFam members consist of wives, significant others and family members of the Grizzlies’ players, coaches and basketball operations staff.

Through the #GrizzFamChallenge, the Grizzlies, their families, friends and fans can donate diapers, wipes and gift cards to the GOOD+ Foundation which serves children affected by multi-generational cycles of poverty and puts their caregivers at a disadvantage to provide them with a brighter future. GrizzFam’s goal is to challenge other NBA teams in a friendly competition to donate and raise the most funds and supplies for local communities through GOOD+.

In their initiative, GrizzFam has challenged the families of the Golden State Warriors via social media to match or out-donate them. If the Warriors choose to accept, they in turn are encouraged to challenge another team of their choice, creating an on-going NBA community initiative.