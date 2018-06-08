MikeCheck: Grind City Media NBA Mock Draft 2.0

CLEVELAND – With the June 21 NBA Draft now less than two full weeks away and as team executives and top prospects traverse the country for workouts, it’s time to update the NBA’s best mock draft.

I’m biased, of course.

As prospect priorities and team realities change, so does the jockeying for position on the draft board when it comes to likely landing spots. In our first Grind City Media Mock Draft, we set the foundation for where things stood coming out of last month’s Draft Lottery and Combine in Chicago.

In GCM Mock Draft 2.0, we’ve reached out from the NBA Finals in Cleveland to some league and media associates, friends and former colleagues entrenched daily with teams holding the 14 lottery picks. They share their insight – based on what they’ve been seeing, hearing and reporting in recent days – in our latest lay of the mock draft land. As a result, there’s some movement from GCM Mocks 1.0 to 2.0.

As previously mentioned, it could mean essentially everything … or absolutely nothing.

We just couldn’t keep the mocking to ourselves.

1. Phoenix Suns - DeAndre Ayton, 7-0 Center

School: Arizona

Age: 19

Stats/Honors: 20.1ppg., 11.6rpg., 1.9bpg./Pac-12 Player of the Year, All-American (1st)

Scott Bordow (@sbordow) – Arizona Republic: “Ayton is considered the best player in this draft, and the Suns have a desperate need for a franchise big man.”

Previous Mock: 2

2. Sacramento Kings — Luka Doncic, 6-7 Point Forward

Team: Real Madrid

Age: 19

Stats/Honors: 14.5ppg., 5.2rpg., 4.7apg./EuroLeague Final 4 MVP

Jason Jones (@mr_jasonjones) – Sacramento Bee: “The Kings are looking for more playmakers who will fit a fast-paced style of play, and Doncic simply fits into that style of play.”

Previous Mock: 1

3. Atlanta Hawks — Jaren Jackson Jr., 6-11 Power Forward/Center

School: Michigan State

Age: 18

Stats/Honors: 10.9ppg., 5.8rpg., 3.0bpg./Big 10 Freshman of the Year & Defensive POY

Chris Vivlamore (@CVivlamoreAJC) – Atlanta Journal-Constitution: “Going with Jackson. Hawks GM Travis Schlenk recently pointed to the players left in both conference finals series as teams that featured long, athletic, big wings who can play both ends of the floor.”

Previous Mock: 3

4. Memphis Grizzlies — Marvin Bagley III, 6-11 Power Forward

School: Duke

Age: 19

Stats/Honors: 21.1ppg., 11.1rpg., 39.7% 3pt./ACC Player of the Year, All-American (1st)

Michael Wallace (@MyMikeCheck) – Grind City Media: “The Grizzlies seek a solid scoring punch at the power forward/small forward spots to nourish one of the league’s most anemic offenses. There will be a strong craving to gamble on Michael Porter Jr. here, but the safer and more solid bet will be placed on Bagley if he’s available.”

Previous Mock: 4

5. Dallas Mavericks — Mo Bamba, 7-0 Center

School: Texas

Age: 20

Stats/Honors: 12.9ppg., 10.5rpg., 3.7bpg./All Big 12 Second Team and Defensive Team

Tim MacMahon (@espn_MacMahon) – ESPN.com: “Bamba’s body probably needs some work before he can log heavy minutes in the NBA, but he has the potential to develop into a Rudy Gobert-type big man, with a jumper.”

Previous Mock: 5

6. Orlando Magic — Trae Young, 6-2 Point Guard

School: Oklahoma

Age: 19

Stats/Honors: 27.4ppg., 3.9rpg., 8.7apg./National Freshman of the Year, All-American (1st)

John Denton (@JohnDenton555) – OrlandoMagic.com: “The Magic traded Elfrid Payton in February and are in big-time need of shooting and playmaking from the point guard position. There are concerns about Young’s size and defense, but his shot is too good to pass up at No. 6.”

Previous Mock: 6

7. Chicago Bulls — Wendell Carter Jr., 6-10 Power Forward/Center

School: Duke

Age: 19

Stats/Honors: 13.5ppg., 9.1rpg., 2.1bpg./All-ACC Second Team

Darnell Mayberry (@DarnellMayberry) – The Athletic/Chi: “He’s not the star the Bulls hoped to land when they pulled the trigger on the Jimmy Butler trade. But Carter is a versatile big who fits the culture Chicago seeks to build, and could be an ideal complement to Lauri Markkanen.”

Previous Mock: 7

8. Cleveland Cavaliers — Michael Porter Jr., 6-10 Small Forward

School: Missouri

Age: 19

Stats/Honors: 10.0ppg., 6.7rpg., 1.0spg./Gatorade National Player of the Year (2017)

Joe Vardon (@JoeVardon) – Cleveland.com: “The Cavs remember when Porter was projected to be the top pick in the draft (before a back injury robbed him of most of his freshman year at Missouri), and look at it as getting a No. 1 at No. 8.”

Previous Mock: 8

9. New York Knicks — Mikal Bridges, 6-7 Shooting Guard/Small Forward

School: Villanova

Age: 21

Stats/Honors: 17.7ppg., 5.3rpg., 43.5% 3pt./2-time NCAA Champion, All-Tournament Team

Marc Berman (@NYPost_Berman) – New York Post: “The Knicks hope Trae Young or Michael Porter Jr falls to the ninth pick. But the likeliest event is taking the safe small forward pick in Mikal Bridges.”

Previous Mock: 9

10. Philadelphia 76ers — Kevin Knox, 6-9 Small Forward

School: Kentucky

Age: 18

Stats/Honors: 15.6ppg., 5.4rpg., 1.4apg./Co-SEC Freshman of the Year, All-SEC First Team

Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) – The (Philadelphia) Inquirer/Daily News: “With the 10th pick, the Sixers select Kevin Knox out of Kentucky. The 6-9 prospect can play both forward positions and is a matchup problem. He’ll initially be looked upon to add depth off the bench, but could develop into a key starter in a couple of seasons for the Sixers.”

Previous Mock: 11

11. Charlotte Hornets — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, 6-6 Point Guard

School: Kentucky

Age: 19

Stats/Honors: 14.4ppg., 5.1apg., 1.6spg./SEC Tournament MVP, All-SEC Second Team

Rick Bonnell (@Rick_Bonnell) – The Charlotte Observer: “The Hornets really need a backup at point guard to Kemba Walker, and Gilgeous-Alexander’s size and versatility would make it easier to play Malik Monk off the ball.”

Previous Mock: 14

12. L.A. Clippers — Collin Sexton, 6-1 Point Guard

School: Alabama

Age: 19

Stats/Honors: 19.2ppg., 3.8rpg., 3.6apg./Co-SEC Freshman of the Year

Jorge Sedano (@SedanoESPN) – ESPN Los Angeles: “The Clippers point guard situation isn’t perfect. They have Patrick Beverley (coming off injury) and Milos Teodosic – two vets on one-year deals. So drafting Sexton gives them a chance to bring in a PG who is physical, athletic and aggressive at getting to the rim. Plus, he loves the bright lights and performs his best in those situations. A perfect pick here for L.A.”

Previous Mock: 12

13. L.A. Clippers — Miles Bridges, 6-6 Small Forward/Power Forward

School: Michigan State

Age: 20

Stats/Honors: 17.1ppg., 7.0rpg., 2.7apg./All-Big 10 First Team

Brad Turner (@BA_Turner) – Los Angeles Times: “The Clippers like Miles Bridges and the fact that he can play multiple positions, so there’s a good chance they could grab him with one of these two picks. But there’s also a need for insurance if center DeAndre Jordan opts out of his contract in July and gets away in free agency. Robert Williams makes sense. Still, if Bridges is available he wont get past the Clippers.”

Previous Mock: 10

14. Denver Nuggets — Zhaire Smith, 6-4 Shooting Guard/Small Forward

School: Texas Tech

Age: 19

Stats/Honors: 11.3ppg., 5.0rpg., 55.6% FG

Chris Dempsey (@ChrisaDempsey) – Altitude Sports/Nuggets.com: “Smith is raw, but extremely athletic and plays bigger than his 6-4 frame. Gives solid effort on the defensive end, and can both collect rebounds, steals and blocks in bunches. The Nuggets are in need of defensive help, and Smith can aid them.”

Previous Mock: N/R

