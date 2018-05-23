MikeCheck: Grind City Media NBA Mock Draft 1.0

MEMPHIS – NBA lottery prospect Jaren Jackson Jr. has a fantastic reason for why he no longer wastes time clicking through mock drafts to see which team he might end up on next season.

“I used to read the mocks, but I kept getting confused,” the Michigan State star forward told a group of us in his media session at last week’s NBA Draft Combine in Chicago. “There are like 800 of them now.”

Well, make that 801.

If seemingly everyone else in the basketball world can do an NBA mock draft, why not Grind City Media? So here goes. Based on information gleaned from observations, feedback, hunches and a few lunches with various NBA executives, scouts, analysts and players both during and after last week’s Combine, here’s how the lottery may play out with a month to go before the June 21 draft in New York.

It could mean everything … or absolutely nothing.

It’s strictly how I see it, subject to change.

So don’t mock me.

1. Phoenix Suns — Luka Dončić, 6-7 Point Forward

School/Team: Real Madrid/EuroLeague

Age: 19

Stats/Honors: 14.5ppg., 5.2rpg., 4.7apg./EuroLeague Final 4 MVP

Here’s What’s Up: At the end of the day, after a month of obfuscation leading to draft night, there’s a clear voice in the NBA who already knows Luka’s game and how to get the most out of the EuroLeague phenom. That voice will ultimately boom from atop the table in the Suns’ war room to deliver closing arguments. And that voice belongs to Igor Kokoskov, who coached Doncic to gold on the Slovenian National Team … and just took over on the Suns’ bench.

Next-Best Bet: DeAndre Ayton, C (Arizona)

2. Sacramento Kings — DeAndre Ayton, 7-0 Center

School: Arizona

Age: 19

Stats/Honors: 20.1ppg., 11.6rpg., 1.9bpg./Pac-12 Player of the Year, All-American (1st)

Here’s What’s Up: Having catapulted from seventh to second in the draft order, the Kings are playing with house money and have no reason to overthink anything here. From the moment the ping pong balls settled in that sequestered room last week on lottery night, I’ve heard the Kings will gladly take whoever the Suns bypass between Doncic and Ayton to partner with a young core of De’Aaron Fox, Bogdan Bogdanovic and Willie Cauley-Stein.

Next-Best Bet: Luka Dončić, SG/SF (Real Madrid)

3. Atlanta Hawks — Jaren Jackson Jr., 6-11 Power Forward/Center

School: Michigan State

Age: 18

Stats/Honors: 10.9ppg., 5.8rpg., 3.0bpg./Big 10 Freshman of the Year & Defensive POY

Here’s What’s Up: The Hawks are the wildest of wild cards in the lottery, and could trade down for multiple assets. There’s basically a blank roster canvas, but the needs are at point guard – as many NBA execs assume Dennis Schroder will be dealt – and at center. This is too high to snag Trae Young or Mo Bamba. Jackson has the combo of pedigree (dad played 12 NBA seasons) and potential (projected as the draft’s most complete big) to be a stud.

Next-Best Bet: Marvin Bagley III, PF (Duke)

4. Memphis Grizzlies — Marvin Bagley III, 6-11 Power Forward

School: Duke

Age: 19

Stats/Honors: 21.1ppg., 11.1rpg., 39.7% 3pt./ACC Player of the Year, All-American (1st)

Here’s What’s Up: There may not be a more ideal landing spot for a young top-five pick than Memphis, where Bagley would fit in immediately between bookends Marc Gasol and Mike Conley. He’d also be a fantastic catch at four, considering some teams pegged him a potential No. 1 pick midway through Duke’s season. There are questions about Bagley’s defensive impact, but his upside is undeniable on a team that won’t require him to star or dominate from Day 1.

Next-Best Bet: Michael Porter Jr., SF (Missouri)

5. Dallas Mavericks — Mo Bamba, 7-0 Center

School: Texas

Age: 20

Stats/Honors: 12.9ppg., 10.5rpg., 3.7bpg./All Big 12 Second Team and Defensive Team

Here’s What’s Up: Bamba wowed scouts and execs with an unfathomable 7-foot-10 wingspan as well as the research and homework he’d done entering team interviews. Bamba believes he’s the best big in the draft. He’s gotten a head-start on proving it by working out and embracing tutelage from David Robinson, Kevin Garnett and Joel Embiid. Mark Cuban has chased a quality center for years, and won’t let a prospect like Bamba out of the Mavs’ backyard.

Next-Best Bet: Wendell Carter Jr., C/PF (Duke)

6. Orlando Magic — Trae Young, 6-2 Point Guard

School: Oklahoma

Age: 19

Stats/Honors: 27.4ppg., 3.9rpg., 8.7apg./National Freshman of the Year, All-American (1st)

Here’s What’s Up: Orlando has lacked an offensively gifted facilitator since Jameer Nelson’s heyday, and star power since Dwight Howard’s departure. Young, who led the nation in scoring and assists, checks both boxes as the Magic’s relatively new front office sorts through whom to keep or purge on the roster. But a 3-point shooting wizard who falls somewhere between Steph and Mickey on the appeal meter should work out just fine.

Next-Best Bet: Collin Sexton, PG (Alabama)

7. Chicago Bulls — Wendell Carter Jr., 6-10 Power Forward/Center

School: Duke

Age: 19

Stats/Honors: 13.5ppg., 9.1rpg., 2.1bpg./All-ACC Second Team

Here’s What’s Up: As the admired K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune recently suggested, the Bulls have acquired so many former Duke stars over the years, the real surprise in this draft would be if they shut off the pipeline now. Carter would follow Elton Brand, Jay Williams, Luol Deng, Chris Duhon, Carlos Boozer and Mike Dunleavy to the Chi. It’s a cute coincidence. Fact is, the Bulls need a quality and versatile big. Carter is the best available.

Next-Best Bet: Robert Williams, PF/C (Texas A&M)

8. Cleveland Cavaliers — Michael Porter Jr., 6-10 Small Forward

School: Missouri

Age: 19

Stats/Honors: 10.0ppg., 6.7rpg., 1.0spg./Gatorade National Player of the Year (2017)

Here’s What’s Up: The Cavs cash in on the NBA’s most intriguing draft asset of the past five years: the vaunted Brooklyn unprotected pick. It ultimately fell farther down the lottery board than expected, but the Cavs hit the jackpot if Porter’s back history scares a few teams away. No one in the draft is a greater superstar-or-bust gamble. But Porter would be the centerpiece of a massive Cavs’ rebuild should a certain free-agency departure take place.

Next-Best Bet: Mikal Bridges, SF (Villanova)

9. New York Knicks — Mikal Bridges, 6-7 Shooting Guard/Small Forward

School: Villanova

Age: 21

Stats/Honors: 17.7ppg., 5.3rpg., 43.5% 3pt./2-time NCAA Champion, All-Tournament Team

Here’s What’s Up: As a group of scouts agreed upon at the Combine, Bridges is the player in this draft readiest to contribute in the NBA on both ends of the floor right way. There’s little mystery about Bridges’ talent ceiling or floor. He’s a Swiss Army knife. He can shoot, potentially defend multiple wing positions, handle and score in traffic. He may never be a star, but he will be consistent and steady. The Knicks need all the steady they can get.

Next-Best Bet: Kevin Knox SF/PF (Kentucky)

10. Philadelphia 76ers — Miles Bridges, 6-6 Power Forward/Small Forward

School: Michigan State

Age: 20

Stats/Honors: 17.1ppg., 7.0rpg., 2.7apg./All-Big 10 First Team

Here’s What’s Up: The “other” Bridges may have cost himself a slot or two on the draft board by returning for a slightly-less-productive sophomore season. But he’s a position-less athlete and scorer who could provide depth as a combo forward for the surging Sixers coming off a playoff run. If Bridges commits to a dogged defensive mindset, he has the skillset to quickly impact the rotation of a versatile team on the rise.

Next-Best Bet: Khyri Thomas, SG (Creighton)

11. Charlotte Hornets — Kevin Knox, 6-9 Small Forward

School: Kentucky

Age: 18

Stats/Honors: 15.6ppg., 5.4rpg., 1.4apg./Co-SEC Freshman of the Year, All-SEC First Team

Here’s What’s Up: This pick will depend largely on how strongly committed to Kemba Walker the Hornets really are under the new front-office leadership of Mitch Kupchak and coach James Borrego. If the Hornets are collectively locked in on Walker, they could address other scoring needs on the wing. Knox has the most upside available, although he was underwhelming at times in his one-and-done season at Kentucky. Still, there’s a lot to like.

Next-Best Bet: Collin Sexton, PG (Alabama)

12. L.A. Clippers — Collin Sexton, 6-1 Point Guard

School: Alabama

Age: 19

Stats/Honors: 19.2ppg., 3.8rpg., 3.6apg./Co-SEC Freshman of the Year

Here’s What’s Up: Sexton here might be the biggest value in the lottery for arguably the best point guard in the draft. There’s a good chance he’ll go sooner if, say, Atlanta trades down or if Cleveland prefers a point guard of the future over a wing of the future. Otherwise, the Clippers would gladly take Sexton as insurance for Pat Beverley and as the kind of relentless, attacking, downhill, long-armed, gritty playmaker Doc Rivers loves to unleash.

Next-Best Bet: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, PG (Kentucky)

13. L.A. Clippers — Robert Williams, 6-10 Center/Power Forward

School: Texas A&M

Age: 20

Stats/Honors: 10.4ppg., 9.2rpg., 2.6bpg./SEC Defensive Player of the Year (2017)

Here’s What’s Up: Word out of Chicago was it’s highly unlikely the Clippers keep both their lottery picks. They’d prefer to package them and move up, with ownership and the front office intrigued mostly with Michael Porter Jr. But since they’re on the board in these spots, might as well slot them addressing needs. The Clippers were decimated by injuries at point guard last season, and could also use bulk up front as DeAndre Jordan enters free agency.

Next-Best Bet: Mitchell Robinson, C (Chalmette, La.HS)

14. Denver Nuggets — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, 6-6 Point Forward

School: Kentucky

Age: 19

Stats/Honors: 14.4ppg., 5.1apg., 1.6spg./SEC Tournament MVP, All-SEC Second-Team

Here’s What’s Up: The Nuggets are well positioned with plenty of assets, young talent and quality depth across the board on a team that won 46 games but missed the playoffs. There will likely be attrition via free agency and trades to move out some vets who aren’t playing in favor of young prospects to be groomed within the system. Gilgeous-Alexander has some young Jalen Rose in his game and would be a very intriguing playmaker to mold over the next two seasons.

Next-Best Bet: Donte DiVincenzo, SG (Villanova)

The contents of this page have not been reviewed or endorsed by the Memphis Grizzlies. All opinions expressed by Michael Wallace are solely his own and do not reflect the opinions of the Memphis Grizzlies or its Basketball Operations staff, owners, parent companies, partners or sponsors. His sources are not known to the Memphis Grizzlies and he has no special access to information beyond the access and privileges that go along with being an NBA accredited member of the media.