MikeCheck: As Grizzlies preseason looms, a look at where each roster player stands in camp

Memphis, Tenn. – As the Grizzlies grind toward Saturday’s preseason opener, coach Taylor Jenkins has yet to decide who will fill two available starting spots as Jaren Jackson Jr. and Justise Winslow work their way back from injuries.

But Jenkins is clear on the path the Grizzlies will continue to take in training camp to get there.

We’ve been waiting on this time since we lost in the (Orlando) bubble. I feel a lot better now that we’re playing again. And I’m just ready to go attack Year Two with my guys. Ja Morant

“Our strength is our depth,” Jenkins assessed midway through the first full week of team workouts. “And we’re going to dive into that depth, play different combinations and allow multiple guys to compete for those spots.”

The Grizzlies like their options on a roster that returns largely intact after playing with one of the league’s youngest rotations. Maintaining continuity was a priority for a Memphis team that outperformed expectations and made the play-in round of the NBA postseason last summer.

Steady growth is the next step.

The Grizzlies won’t be whole until Jackson completes rehab from knee surgery and Winslow returns from a hip ailment – injuries that derailed both during the NBA’s restart last July in Orlando. But Memphis is piecing together a solid foundation in camp as its first preseason test looms with a two-game set in Minnesota that starts Saturday against the Timberwolves.

“It’s a long season and we’ve still got a lot of work to do, but I like where we’re at,” Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant said as he looks to build on last season’s NBA Rookie of the Year campaign. “We’ve been waiting on this time since we lost in the (Orlando) bubble. I feel a lot better now that we’re playing again. And I’m just ready to go attack Year Two with my guys.”

Where exactly do Ja’s guys stand at this stage of camp?

Heading into game action, here’s my view of each spot on the Grizzlies’ training camp roster.

Orlando, FL - AUGUST 5: Ja Morant #12 and Brandon Clarke #15 of the Memphis Grizzlies smile during the game against the Utah Jazz on August 5, 2020 at HP Field House at ESPN Wide World of Sports. Photo by Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images.

Primary Rotation

Kyle Anderson: Anderson’s penchant for adapting is evident in the growing confidence with his 3-point shot. Expect his transformation to continue from a versatile wing initially brought in to complement Marc Gasol and Mike Conley to being a glue guy on a roster catering to thriving catalysts Jackson Jr. and Morant. Anderson always finds ways to contribute and may start early.

Dillon Brooks: The longest-tenured member of the Grizz certainly doesn’t lack for offensive confidence and defensive swagger entering his fourth season. A recent contract extension secured Brooks’ immediate future and value to the team. This camp is about solidifying other aspects of his game, like improving his playmaking off the dribble as a returning wing starter.

Brandon Clarke: A first-team NBA All-Rookie pick proved to be among the steals of the draft last season as an energetic, rim-attacking big man. But a subpar Orlando bubble stint revealed areas of improvement Clarke spent the past few months addressing in advance of camp. With Jackson sidelined entering the season, Clarke may get another shot at frontline starter minutes.

Jaren Jackson Jr.: As Jackson progresses from a knee injury suffered during the Orlando restart, the Grizzlies are smartly erring on the side of caution. Because his first two phenomenal seasons ended early amid injury, there are questions about Jackson’s durability. But there are no doubts about his unique talent and impact. Filling his void early on will be a major task.

Tyus Jones: Do a ‘Google’ search on NBA point guard efficiency and you’re likely to find Jones listed somewhere among the top returns. The steady, heady facilitator proved his worth almost more in his injury absence when the Grizzlies struggled in Orlando than he did running one of the NBA’s top bench units as Memphis hit its stride before the pandemic halted everything.

De’Anthony Melton: No singular move underscored the Grizzlies’ quest for continuity this offseason than the decision in free agency to bring back Mr. Do Something on a four-year contract. Depth will be the squad’s biggest strength this season, and Melton’s ability to run the show, defend multiple wing positions and score is giving any unit he’s on a huge jolt of energy.

Ja Morant: When asked what he’s challenged the reigning NBA Rookie of the Year to work on most as Morant prepares for Season Two, Jenkins shot back: “Everything.” Yes, the bar is even higher as Morant aims to build on a statistically historic debut season. He’s gunning to pick up from where he left off in the bubble, attack from the outset and set a blazing tempo and tone.

d i f f e r e n t https://t.co/VzVaP461BA — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) December 7, 2020

Jonas Valanciunas: While Morant provides the hype and Jackson supplies the flash, it’s Valanciunas who delivers the steady dirty work that pushes the Grizzlies ahead of schedule. A career season saw the Lithuanian center rank among NBA leaders in rebounding, double-doubles and field-goal percentage. He’s still as vital to team success as anyone on the roster.

Justise Winslow: After wowing everyone in those initial practices in the Orlando bubble, the Grizzlies are again waiting on Winslow to recover from an injury that stifled his progress. The organization is convinced Winslow can have a franchise-altering impact when his hip is healthy. His elite-level scoring, playmaking and defensive potential must turn into sustained production.

MEMPHIS, TN - OCTOBER 6: Grayson Allen #3 of the Memphis Grizzlies and John Konchar #46 of the Memphis Grizzlies smiles during the game against the Maccabi Haifa. Photo by David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images.

Secondary Reserves

Grayson Allen: The NBA’s July restart gave Allen a second chance to make a first impression on the Grizz after a midseason hip injury. The feisty, streaky guard delivered then in a way that should now garner strong consideration for a key rotation role, possibly as a preseason starter.

Gorgui Dieng: Dieng’s salary and expiring contract make the veteran big man a potential trade chip if the Grizzlies seek future assets or must address a more pressing roster need. For now, Jackson’s absence and a lack of experienced depth up front might just keep Dieng in the fold.

John Konchar: An undrafted rookie free agent last year, Konchar relentlessly worked his way from a Two-Way contract to a four-year deal on the main roster. He fills the stat sheet and is a plus-minus savant when he gets opportunities to play. It’s impossible to keep him off the floor.

Marko Guduric: The Grizzlies optimistically took a two-year flier on the Serbian swingman last year. But Guduric struggled to find a comfort zone and confidence on and off the court after arriving from overseas. He’s not in camp, and a parting of ways is expected via trade or release.

Mario Hezonja: The 25-year-old Slovenian was a lottery pick with Orlando just a few years ago. Hezonja also isn’t in camp, and could be moving to another destination after Memphis acquired his expiring, minimum contract in the three-team trade for the draft rights to Desmond Bane.

Rookies and Newcomers

Desmond Bane: What’s already evident in camp is that Bane arrived with a jacked NBA body frame and legit NBA range after leading the Big 12 last season in three-point shooting. How soon he makes a big splash depends on how quickly he grasps Jenkins’ defensive concepts.

You think darkness is ally. But you merely adopted the dark@DBane0625 | #GrizzMediaDays pic.twitter.com/7gnKkwFog8 — Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) December 7, 2020

Sean McDermott: Word out of camp is that you have no chance if you wind up in a shooting contest with McDermott, the former Butler standout who has drawn comparisons from scouts to Miami Heat marksman Duncan Robinson. McDermott will develop here on a Two-Way deal.

Jontay Porter: Consider Porter a redshirt rookie, since he signed a deal with the Grizzlies late last season to continue rehab and development. The 6-10 brother of Nuggets young star Michael Porter Jr. remains an intriguing prospect with upside if he gets sturdy legs under him.

Killian Tillie: A big man with a solid face-up game and NBA 3-point range? Sign him up. That’s exactly what the Grizzlies did with the other of their Two-Way development contracts. The Frenchman from Gonzaga shot at least 40-percent beyond the arc in all four of his college seasons.

Xavier Tillman Sr.: The Grizzlies have a record of success with dynamic, rugged power forwards from Michigan State. Zach Randolph, Jackson Jr. and now Tillman, the Big Ten defensive player of the year who could help fill his college-turned-NBA teammate’s void until Jackson returns.

Jahlil Tripp: The last time the Grizzlies landed the West Coast Conference’s defensive player of the year, they fared pretty well with Clarke. Tripp does it a bit differently as a ball-hawking, rebounding, versatile defender who has a shot to remain in Memphis’ development pipeline.

