Games at FedExForum to be played without fans until further notice

Memphis, Tenn. – Consistent with pending recommendations from local public health officials, Memphis Grizzlies and University of Memphis Men’s Basketball home games at FedExForum will be played without fans in attendance until further notice.

For Grizzlies games played without fans, plan holders will automatically be credited to their account, and Ticketmaster will automatically refund single-game purchasers. University of Memphis season and single game ticket holders will receive information via email Sunday while fans can also go to GoTigersGo.com for additional information.