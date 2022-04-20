First Round Playoff tickets for Memphis Grizzlies game 5 go on sale Thursday, April 21, at 12 p.m.

The Memphis Grizzlies today announced that tickets for Game 5, presented by the Tennessee Lottery, of the First Round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs against the Minnesota Timberwolves will be available for purchase on Thursday, April 21, at 12 p.m., with an exclusive presale for all MVP Season Ticket Members at 10 a.m. The Grizzlies 2022 Playoffs are presented by Orion and Ford and your Mid-South Ford Dealers. Tickets will be available for purchase by going online to grizzlies.com/memthis or by calling 1-800-4-NBATIX.

There is a purchase limit of four tickets, and buyers are restricted to fans within the Greater Mid-South and throughout Tennessee. Fans are encouraged to guarantee their 2022 playoff tickets before the public on-sale by purchasing 2022-23 Season Tickets by visiting grizzlies.com/season-tickets or by calling (901) 888-HOOP. The game timing and promotional schedule for Game 5 will be released at a later date.