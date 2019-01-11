Dillon Brooks medical update

The Memphis Grizzlies today provided a medical update for guard/forward Dillon Brooks.

Brooks underwent successful surgery today to repair a ruptured ligament in his right big toe. He is expected to miss the remainder of the 2018-19 season, but a full recovery is anticipated prior to 2019 training camp. Further updates will be provided as appropriate.

The 22-year-old appeared in 18 games as a reserve during his second NBA season and averaged 7.5 points and 1.7 rebounds in 18.3 minutes.