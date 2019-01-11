KFC Finger Lickin' Good Deal
Dillon Brooks #24 of the Memphis Grizzlies looks on against the Orlando Magic during a pre-season game on October 10, 2018 at Amway Center in Orlando, Florida.
Joe Murphy / NBAE / Getty Images

Dillon Brooks medical update

by Memphis Grizzlies
Posted: Jan 11, 2019

The Memphis Grizzlies today provided a medical update for guard/forward Dillon Brooks.

Brooks underwent successful surgery today to repair a ruptured ligament in his right big toe. He is expected to miss the remainder of the 2018-19 season, but a full recovery is anticipated prior to 2019 training camp. Further updates will be provided as appropriate.

The 22-year-old appeared in 18 games as a reserve during his second NBA season and averaged 7.5 points and 1.7 rebounds in 18.3 minutes.

