Desmond Bane to participate in 3-point contest at NBA All-Star Saturday Night

The NBA today announced that Memphis Grizzlies wing Desmond Bane was selected to participate in the 2022 MTN Dew 3-Point Contest on Saturday, Feb. 19, at 7 p.m. CT at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland as part of State Farm All-Star Saturday Night.

Bane (6-6, 215) ranks ninth in the NBA in 3-pointers made this season (146) and has the second-highest 3-point field goal percentage (.414) of any player in the top 10 in makes. The TCU product leads all NBA players (minimum 600 3PA) in 3-point percentage (.425) since entering the league prior to the start of the 2020-21 season and is on track to set a single-season franchise record for 3-pointers made.

In his second NBA season, the 23-year-old has started all 51 appearances and has averaged 17.8 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.12 steals in 30.2 minutes while shooting 46.2% from the field and 89.5% from the free throw line. Bane leads all NBA players (minimum 150 3PA) in road 3-point percentage (.489).

Bane, who will also participate in the 2022 Rising Stars, is the fifth Grizzlies player to be selected to the 3-Point Contest, joining Mike Miller (2007), Wesley Person (2003), Mike Bibby (1999) and Sam Mack (1998).