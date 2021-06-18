Desmond Bane selected to NBA All-Rookie Second Team

Memphis Grizzlies wing Desmond Bane was selected to the 2020-21 NBA All-Rookie Second Team, the NBA announced today.

Bane (6-6, 215) set a franchise rookie record for 3-point field goal percentage (.432) and led all rookies in the category this season after he was acquired by the Grizzlies with the 30th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. That percentage ranked ninth in NBA history by a rookie qualified for the league leaderboard and third among all first-year players since the 2009-10 season (behind Stephen Curry in 2009-10 and Jayson Tatum in 2017-18).

The 22-year-old TCU product appeared in 68 games (17 starts) and averaged 9.2 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 22.3 minutes while shooting 46.9 percent from the field and 81.6 percent from the free throw line. Bane upped his shooting percentages to 57.9 percent overall and 50.0 percent from long range during the Grizzlies’ first round playoff series with the Utah Jazz.

Memphis now has placed four players on the NBA All-Rookie Teams in the past three seasons. Ja Morant and Brandon Clarke were named to the All-Rookie First Team last season, and Jaren Jackson Jr. received First Team recognition for the 2018-19 season.

The 2020-21 NBA Rookie First Team consists of Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball, Minnesota Timberwolves wing Anthony Edwards, Sacramento Kings guard Tyrese Haliburton, Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey and Houston Rockets forward Jae’Sean Tate.

The other members of the 2020-21 NBA All-Rookie Second Team are Cleveland Cavaliers wing Isaac Okoro, New York Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley, Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart and Chicago Bulls forward Patrick Williams.