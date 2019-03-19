C.J. Miles medical update 3.19.19

Grizzlies guard/forward C.J. Miles exited Saturday’s game against the Washington Wizards with left foot soreness. An MRI revealed a stress reaction, which will require approximately 3-6 weeks of off-loading to resolve. Miles is anticipated to miss the remainder of the season but a full recovery is expected.

Miles appeared in 53 games (one start) for the Grizzlies and Toronto Raptors in what was his 14th NBA season. He saw action in 13 games as a reserve for the Grizzlies and averaged 9.3 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 22.6 minutes after he was acquired from the Raptors on Feb. 7.