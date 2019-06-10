KFC Finger Lickin' Good Deal

CASTING CALL: Memphis Grizzlies to hold tryouts for live entertainment team positions for 2019-20 season

by Memphis Grizzlies
Posted: Jun 10, 2019

The Memphis Grizzlies will host open tryouts as they search for the next performers to join their Live Entertainment teams. The Grizzlies Live Entertainment squads will perform at all Grizzlies home games and represent the team at promotional and community events in the Memphis-area and regionally. An open casting call is out for performers of all ages and backgrounds for the following groups: Grannies & Grandpas, Grizzline, Blue Bunch and the Claw Crew.


GRIZZLIES LIVE ENTERTAINMENT TEAM AUDITIONS SCHEDULE:

TEAM TIME DATE LOCATION
Blue Bunch 8 a.m. registration Saturday, July 13 Landers Center
Claw Crew 12 p.m. registration Saturday, July 13 Landers Center
Grannies & Grandpas 8 a.m. registration Sunday, July 14 Landers Center
Grizzline 1 p.m. registration Sunday, July 14 Landers Center

For dance-specific tryouts, including the Grannies & Grandpas and the Blue Bunch, audition clinics and prep classes are available for interested applicants who want to learn the tryout routines early.

All prep classes and audition clinics are held at Sub Roy Studios (2435 Kirby Whitten Road).


GRANNIES & GRANDPAS

PREP CLASSES AUDITION CLASSES
Every Friday (thru 6/28)
7:30pm

$5 per class
 		 Sunday, July 7
Tuesday, July 9
Thursday, July 11
6:30pm

$25 for 1, $35 for 2 and $50 for all 3 classes
  **Learn the audition choreography**

BLUE BUNCH

PREP CLASSES AUDITION CLASSES
Every Saturday (thru 6/29)
10:00am – Ages 7-11
11:00am – Ages 12-15

$5 per class		 Monday, July 8
Wednesday, July 10
Friday, July 12
6:30pm
 
$25 for 1, $35 for 2 and $50 for all 3 classes
  **Learn the audition choreography**

Fans who want to support the Memphis Grizzlies and purchase 2019-20 Season Tickets can do so now by calling (901) 888-HOOP or going online to grizzlies.com/tickets. For more information on the Grizzlies, visit grizzlies.com, ‘like’ Memphis Grizzlies on Facebook or follow on Twitter and Instagram (@memgrizz).

Connect With Us

Join the conversation about the teams plus enjoy exclusive behind the scenes video and more.

Tags
Grizzlies, Pressroom, Grannies and Grandpas, Grizzline, Blue Bunch

Upcoming Home games

Related Content

Grizzlies

Pressroom

Grannies and Grandpas

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter