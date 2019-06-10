CASTING CALL: Memphis Grizzlies to hold tryouts for live entertainment team positions for 2019-20 season

The Memphis Grizzlies will host open tryouts as they search for the next performers to join their Live Entertainment teams. The Grizzlies Live Entertainment squads will perform at all Grizzlies home games and represent the team at promotional and community events in the Memphis-area and regionally. An open casting call is out for performers of all ages and backgrounds for the following groups: Grannies & Grandpas, Grizzline, Blue Bunch and the Claw Crew.

GRIZZLIES LIVE ENTERTAINMENT TEAM AUDITIONS SCHEDULE:

TEAM TIME DATE LOCATION Blue Bunch 8 a.m. registration Saturday, July 13 Landers Center Claw Crew 12 p.m. registration Saturday, July 13 Landers Center Grannies & Grandpas 8 a.m. registration Sunday, July 14 Landers Center Grizzline 1 p.m. registration Sunday, July 14 Landers Center

For dance-specific tryouts, including the Grannies & Grandpas and the Blue Bunch, audition clinics and prep classes are available for interested applicants who want to learn the tryout routines early.

All prep classes and audition clinics are held at Sub Roy Studios (2435 Kirby Whitten Road).

GRANNIES & GRANDPAS

PREP CLASSES AUDITION CLASSES Every Friday (thru 6/28)

7:30pm



$5 per class

Sunday, July 7

Tuesday, July 9

Thursday, July 11

6:30pm



$25 for 1, $35 for 2 and $50 for all 3 classes

**Learn the audition choreography**

BLUE BUNCH

PREP CLASSES AUDITION CLASSES Every Saturday (thru 6/29)

10:00am – Ages 7-11

11:00am – Ages 12-15



$5 per class Monday, July 8

Wednesday, July 10

Friday, July 12

6:30pm



$25 for 1, $35 for 2 and $50 for all 3 classes

**Learn the audition choreography**

Fans who want to support the Memphis Grizzlies and purchase 2019-20 Season Tickets can do so now by calling (901) 888-HOOP or going online to grizzlies.com/tickets. For more information on the Grizzlies, visit grizzlies.com, ‘like’ Memphis Grizzlies on Facebook or follow on Twitter and Instagram (@memgrizz).