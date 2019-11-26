Memphis Grizzlies players Bruno Caboclo and De’anthony Melton to make special appearance at Bass Pro Shops at the Pyramid today, November 26 at 5 p.m.

Memphis Grizzlies players Bruno Caboclo and De’Anthony Melton will make a special appearance at Santa’s Wonderland today, November 26 from 5-6 p.m. at Bass Pro Shops at The Pyramid.

Grizzlies fans of all ages are invited to join Caboclo and Melton as they help tip-off the 2019 Santa’s Wonderland inside Bass Pro Shops at The Pyramid. Caboclo and Melton will participate in a meet and greet with fans and sign autographs. Fans will also be available to take photos with Santa. To do so, fans must pick up a ‘Bass Pass’ from the Ticket Depot inside of Bass Pro.