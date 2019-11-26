KFC Finger Lickin' Good Deal
Bruno Caboclo and De'Anthony Melton

Memphis Grizzlies players Bruno Caboclo and De’anthony Melton to make special appearance at Bass Pro Shops at the Pyramid today, November 26 at 5 p.m.

by Memphis Grizzlies
Posted: Nov 26, 2019

Memphis Grizzlies players Bruno Caboclo and De’Anthony Melton will make a special appearance at Santa’s Wonderland today, November 26 from 5-6 p.m. at Bass Pro Shops at The Pyramid.

Grizzlies fans of all ages are invited to join Caboclo and Melton as they help tip-off the 2019 Santa’s Wonderland inside Bass Pro Shops at The Pyramid. Caboclo and Melton will participate in a meet and greet with fans and sign autographs. Fans will also be available to take photos with Santa. To do so, fans must pick up a ‘Bass Pass’ from the Ticket Depot inside of Bass Pro.


WHO: Memphis Grizzlies players Bruno Caboclo and De’Anthony Melton
WHAT: Santa’s Wonderland
WHO: Wednesday, November 26 from 5-6 p.m.
WHERE: Bass Pro Shops at The Pyramid
1 Bass Pro Dr
Memphis, TN 38105

Connect With Us

Join the conversation about the teams plus enjoy exclusive behind the scenes video and more.

Tags
Caboclo, Bruno, Melton, De'Anthony, Grizzlies, Pressroom

Upcoming Home games

Related Content

Caboclo, Bruno

Melton, De'Anthony

Grizzlies

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter